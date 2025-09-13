Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare Announces Expansion Of Mission Vatsalya To Support Widows, Deserted And Single Women Across State

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare | X - @iAditiTatkare

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has expanded the scope of its Mission Vatsalya scheme – originally launched during the COVID-19 pandemic to support children orphaned by the disease and widows – to now cover all widowed, deserted, and single women across the state.

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announced that the initiative will be implemented under the ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ (Government at Your Doorstep) campaign to ensure that beneficiaries receive timely access to welfare schemes.

Original Scheme Focused on Orphans and Widows

Initially, under Mission Vatsalya, committees headed by Tehsildars at the taluka level were formed to provide necessary certificates and facilitate access to government schemes.

Orphaned children and widows were supported with essential documents such as death certificates, income and caste certificates, widow pensions, ration cards, housing benefits, and other social security schemes through dedicated camps.

New Camps and Outreach for Single Women

Now, with the inclusion of all widows and single women, district-level committees will organize special camps and outreach programs to ensure social and economic security for beneficiaries. Minister Tatkare emphasized that this move will provide significant relief and support to women across the state.

Holistic Development and Women’s Safety Initiatives

Alongside Mission Vatsalya, the Women and Child Development Department is running several programs for the holistic development of women, ensuring safety, financial stability, mental health support, and legal aid.

To combat violence against women, One Stop Centres have been established across Maharashtra. Currently, 55 centres are operational in 36 districts, with new ones recently opened in Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Satara, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, and Thane.

One Stop Centres Offering Legal, Medical and Counselling Support

These centres provide legal guidance, medical assistance, police support, psychological counselling, temporary shelter, and rehabilitation facilities under one roof. Victims can also stay in the centres for up to five days.

The Centre funds 100% of the expenditure on infrastructure, staff honorarium, insurance, and emergency expenses for victims. Construction work for centres in the remaining 14 districts is underway, while services are being provided from premises allotted by district collectors.

Thousands of Women Already Assisted in 2025

Since January 2025, as many as 7,063 women have received assistance and counselling from these One Stop Centres. The cases addressed include domestic violence, property disputes, sexual harassment, gender discrimination, cybercrimes, and other issues. The centres not only provide immediate relief but also help women rebuild their lives with dignity and confidence.

