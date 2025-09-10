'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Campaign To Be Implemented More Widely Across Maharashtra': Minister Aditi Tatkare

Minister for women and child welfare Aditi Tatkare | X - @iAditiTatkare

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has directed that the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter) campaign be implemented on a larger scale across the state. The initiative aims to empower girls, increase their participation in education, and curb child marriages.

Sharing details, the Minister said that in the past six months, 873 activities were conducted under the campaign, with the participation of 1,46,459 citizens. She instructed officials to leverage modern technology to reach a larger audience and ensure effective implementation.

The campaign includes health camps, street plays, and initiatives to celebrate the birth of a girl child. Districts have been categorized based on the female birth ratio, and Tatkare emphasized that in regions where child marriage is reported, the campaign should be intensified.

Review of Departmental Initiatives

The Minister was speaking at a review meeting at Mantralaya, which also discussed pending cases under Family Counseling Centres, supply of essential items to government institutions, construction of Ahilya Bhavan in Chembur, and appointments to the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The meeting was attended by department secretary Dr. Anupkumar Yadav, commissioner Nayana Gunde, joint secretary V.R. Thakur, joint commissioner Rahul More, and other officials.

Strengthening Implementation and Recruitment

Tatkare further stated that recruitment should be carried out to ensure effective implementation of departmental schemes, and funds should be provided on time to institutions running welfare projects. She also instructed that the 44 Family Counseling Centres in the state be merged into One Stop Centres, and that case workers and counselors be appointed there. Pending payments for counselors will be released immediately, she assured.

