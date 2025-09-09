Maharashtra News: Ratnagiri Village Bans Lavish Wedding Traditions, Prohibits Alcohol At Haldi Ceremonies With Villagers Backing | File

Mumbai: Chinchwalkarwadi in Devde village of Sangameshwar taluka has made a groundbreaking choice to prohibit unwanted and expensive wedding traditions. This choice was made unanimously during a collective meeting of local villagers, Mumbai residents, and Mahila Mandal. Significantly, the practice of providing alcohol at Haldi programs has been halted immediately, and it has been determined that villagers will not attend the wedding festivities of those who violate the rules.

During the meeting, several wedding ceremony customs were prohibited, and only family members along with one or two individuals from the wadi will attend to receive the Lagra. This custom was called off to prevent superfluous food costs during the Ghar Baghni program.

Alcohol and non-vegetarian dishes were completely banned during the Haldi ceremony that took place the day prior to the wedding. If the Lagra is in Mumbai, only friends and neighbors ought to be invited to Haldi. Alcohol has been prohibited in the Haldi Uttarvani event. If the regulations are violated, the villagers will refrain from taking part in the wedding ceremony.

The chairman of the board, Dayanand Chinchwalkar, led the meeting. Dr. Shashikant Chinchwalkar, president of the women's committee, Sunita Chinchwalkar, Somaling Sports Secretary Gaurav Chinchwalkar, along with Atmaram Chinchwalkar, Suresh Chinchwalkar, Vijay Chinchwalkar, Balkrishna Jadhav, Suresh Talekar, Kanshiram Mile, Shantaram Nalawade and numerous villagers and women attended