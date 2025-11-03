Mumbai Records Coldest November Day In Over 10 Years After Unseasonal Rainfall, Temperature Drops To...

Mumbai Is No Longer Asia's Billionaire Capital; Loses Place To Shanghai: Hurun Global Report | File

Mumbai woke up to an unexpected chill on Sunday, November 2, as continuous rainfall and dense clouds turned the city’s weather unseasonably cool. Temperatures dropped sharply to 27°C in the island city and 29°C in the suburbs, making it Mumbai’s coldest November day in over ten years. For residents used to the city’s sultry conditions, the sudden drop brought a refreshing but rare change.

Heavy Rain Drenches the City

Rain began on Saturday and continued well into Sunday, soaking most parts of Mumbai. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Colaba recorded 5.4 mm of rain and Santacruz received 1.5 mm between Saturday and early Sunday. By evening, rainfall intensified, with Colaba receiving 26 mm and Santacruz 24 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

This continuous downpour kept temperatures well below the normal range. Santacruz, where November usually sees highs around 35°C, recorded a maximum of only 29°C—5.7°C lower than average. Colaba was even cooler at 27°C, 7.3°C below its usual temperature for this time of year.

A Rare November Chill

Meteorological data confirmed that Sunday was Mumbai’s coldest November day in at least eleven years. Last year, Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 32.6°C and Colaba 30.8°C. Until 2014, daytime highs in November rarely dipped below 30°C. Even in recent years, the lowest maximum temperature was 29.2°C in both 2022 and 2023, making this year’s reading a clear outlier.

IMD Issues Weather Alerts

With rain continuing through the day, the IMD issued several ‘yellow’ warnings for Mumbai and nearby districts such as Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. Alerts were sent out at regular intervals—7 am, 10 am, 1 pm, 4 pm, and 7 pm—advising residents to stay cautious. The department forecast light rain across the Konkan coast, including Mumbai, until at least Wednesday, November 5. While no major weather warning is currently in place, intermittent showers are expected to continue for the next few days.

October Rainfall and Cleaner Air

The early November showers follow an unusually wet October for Mumbai. Colaba recorded 165 mm of rainfall last month, the highest in three years. Meteorologists attributed the wet spell to a deep depression and a cyclonic system influencing the western coast.

Besides cooling the city, the rain also improved Mumbai’s air quality. After Diwali’s ‘poor’ AQI reading of 212, the level dropped to 56 on Sunday. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed most areas recorded an AQI under 100, with Colaba logging the cleanest air at 34, followed by Byculla at 38.