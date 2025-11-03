Maharashtra Politics: ‘Will Chant Vande Mataram Outside Homes Of MLAs Who Oppose It,' Says Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Maharashtra’s minister for skill development Mangal Prabhat Lodha | IANS

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s minister for skill development Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Monday announced that group singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ will be done outside the homes of Congress MLAs Aslam Shaikh and Amin Patel and Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi for allegedly opposing or disrespecting the national song in the past.

Lodha Recalls Past Incidents Involving Yakub Memon Clemency Plea And Opposition To Song

The minister recalled that Congress MLAs Amin Patel and Aslam Shaikh had written to the President of India seeking clemency for Yakub Memon, one of the convicts in the Mumbai bomb blasts case, while Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi had recently opposed the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’, a song that pays homage to the motherland.

On Samajwadi Party Maharashtra president and MLA Abu Azmi's statement, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha says, "In my view, it is an act of treason to raise any objection against the slogan of 'Vande Mataram.' Those who wanted to go to Pakistan have already gone…"

Celebrations Mark 150 Years Of ‘Vande Mataram’ Across Maharashtra

‘Vande Mataram’ completes 150 years on November 7, and to mark this milestone, a celebration has been launched under which group singing of the song will be held across educational institutions in the state. Lodha inaugurated the celebrations by singing the song with students at Sharda Mandir School in Gamdevi, Mumbai, on Monday.

Lodha Terms Opposition To Song As “Treason” And Calls For National Unity

Speaking to the media Lodha expressed strong displeasure at Abu Azmi’s remarks. He said, “‘Vande Mataram’ is not against any religion or community — it is a song that evokes pure patriotism and love for the nation. By opposing it, leaders like Azmi are committing an act of treason.”

Minister Announces Singing Outside Offices Of Those Opposing ‘Vande Mataram’

He further stated that the group singing at Sharda Mandir School was a fitting reply to those who insult ‘Vande Mataram’. “With a spirit of nationalism, we will continue to chant ‘Vande Mataram’. We will also perform group singing of the song in front of the offices of those who oppose it,” he declared, directly challenging the Congress and Samajwadi Party MLAs.

Lodha Highlights Historical Importance Of ‘Vande Mataram’ For Students

Lodha also explained to the students the historic and inspirational significance of ‘Vande Mataram’. He said, “This is not merely a song — it is a symbol of the inspiration that fuelled India’s freedom struggle. By saluting the martyrs through this song, the flame of patriotism will continue to burn brightly in every Indian heart.”

Statewide Programmes Planned Under PM Modi And CM Fadnavis’ Direction

He also mentioned that under the leadership of PM Modi, the nation is celebrating the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’ through various events across India. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed government institutions and educational bodies across Maharashtra to organize group singing of the song.

Essay Competitions And Events Planned In All Talukas

As part of the celebrations, group singing, discussions, essay competitions, and lectures will be organized in every taluka of the state to spread awareness about the historical significance of ‘Vande Mataram’, Lodha added.

