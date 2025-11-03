 Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Light Rains & Improved Air Quality, More Showers Predicted; AQI In Good Range At 46
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the city would continue to witness partly cloudy conditions throughout the day, with a chance of light to moderate rainfall or isolated thunderstorms. Data from AQI.in recorded on Monday morning showed a marked improvement in Mumbai's air quality. The city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 46, categorised as good.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 07:56 AM IST
Mumbai Weather | File

Mumbai began its Monday under overcast skies and light showers, following a spell of moderate rain on Sunday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the city would continue to witness partly cloudy conditions throughout the day, with a chance of light to moderate rainfall or isolated thunderstorms. These intermittent, unseasonal showers have been a recurring feature in recent days, bringing much-needed respite from the lingering heat and humidity that had gripped the region.

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD’s latest forecast, temperatures in Mumbai are expected to remain moderate, with the maximum around 33°C and the minimum likely to dip to about 25°C. The showers have not only cooled the city but also majorly improved its air quality, which had deteriorated over the past few weeks due to stagnant atmospheric conditions and rising pollution levels. The cleansing effect of the rain has helped wash away dust and particulate matter, leaving behind clearer skies and better visibility across several neighbourhoods.

Data from AQI.in recorded on Monday morning showed a marked improvement in Mumbai’s air quality. The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 46, categorised as good, a substantial recovery from the unhealthy levels seen earlier in October. This improvement was evident across most parts of the metropolis, with reports of reduced haze and fresher air.

Details On AQI Recorded Citywide

Among the city’s various monitoring stations, Mankhurd registered the highest AQI reading at 58, placing it in the moderate category. Other areas with moderate levels included Jogeshwari (53), Borivali (52), Deonar (52) and Sion (52).

In contrast, several localities recorded much cleaner air. Chembur (30), Kandivali East (33), Wadala Truck Terminal (38), Worli (40) and Mumbai Airport (42) all reported AQI values within the Good range, reflecting the widespread improvement in air quality across the city.

According to AQI.in’s classification system, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “Good,” 51–100 “Moderate,” 101–150 “Poor,” 151–200 “Unhealthy,” and readings above 200 fall into the “Severe” or “Hazardous” categories.

