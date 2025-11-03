 Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel Project: MMRDA Nears Completion Of Thane-Side Excavation, Set To Cut Travel Time To 15 Minutes
Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel Project: MMRDA Nears Completion Of Thane-Side Excavation, Set To Cut Travel Time To 15 Minutes

Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel Project is making rapid progress, promising to revolutionize travel for lakhs of Mumbaikars. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) reported that excavation at the Thane-side TBM launching shaft, which began in October 2024, is nearing completion.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
MMRDA’s Thane–Borivali twin tunnel project nears completion of the Thane-side excavation, set to cut travel time between Thane and Borivali to just 15 minutes | File Photo

Rapid Progress in Construction

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) reported that excavation at the Thane-side TBM launching shaft, which began in October 2024, is nearing completion.

The Thane casting yard is fully operational, while preparations at the Borivali yard are underway. Land acquisition on the Thane side is largely complete, and the rehabilitation of Project Affected People (PAP) at Borivali is in progress, according to an official post on social media platform X on November 2nd.

Major Connectivity Boost Across Mumbai

According to the MMRDA, the 11.8-kilometre underground tunnel, being developed by the authority, will connect Thane Ghodbunder Road directly to the Western Express Highway.

Once completed, commuters can expect travel time to be reduced from the current 60–90 minutes to just 15 minutes, significantly easing traffic congestion across the city. The tunnel will pass beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, combining advanced engineering with minimal environmental disruption.

Safety and Design Features

Each of the twin tunnels will feature three lanes, including an emergency lane, with cross-passages every 300 metres. Safety is a top priority, with integrated systems including ventilation units, firefighting equipment, smoke detectors, and illuminated LED signboards.

Also Watch:

A Smarter and Cleaner Commute Ahead

"Once operational, the tunnel is expected not only to reduce travel times dramatically but also to alleviate vehicular congestion, cut emissions, and provide Mumbai with a faster, cleaner, and smarter commuting alternative—a vital infrastructure milestone for the city’s growing urban population," said an official.

