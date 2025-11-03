Why Is Mumbai Still Experiencing Rains In November? The Climate Crisis Behind India’s Broken Monsoon Rhythm

Science now warns that the world is on track to cross 1.5°C of global warming before 2030, a threshold that could drastically alter the planet’s climate systems. As the temperature rises, heatwaves intensify, sea levels swell, and India’s oldest rhythm-the monsoon, begins to falter.

Unseasonal rains: Mumbai’s climate puzzle

The southwest monsoon typically begins in June and withdraws by late September. But this year, Mumbai continues to receive rain in November, a clear signal that nature’s clock is being disrupted. Environmentalist Sagar Singh took to Instagram to break down the science behind this unusual weather.

In a detailed video post supported by temperature charts and rainfall data, Singh explained that this extended spell of rain is not caused by cyclones or shifting wind patterns-but by global warming itself. He pointed out that the Arabian Sea’s surface temperature has risen by 2–3°C, creating unstable atmospheric conditions that trap moisture and delay monsoon withdrawal. “The oceans are literally feeding the skies for longer,” Singh said, warning that what was once a predictable seasonal cycle has now turned erratic.

Farmers facing the brunt

While city residents may see these showers as a minor inconvenience, Singh emphasised that farmers are the worst hit. Unseasonal rainfall often destroys ready-to-harvest crops, washing away months of effort, income, and hope. Their physical labour, their dreams, their children’s education, all can vanish overnight. This loss also drives up food prices for consumers and reduces nutritional quality across the country.

A crisis of inequality and responsibility

Singh’s message also carried a moral weight. He reminded his followers that the richest 1% of people emit more carbon than the poorest 50% combined. The luxury of private jets, endless skyscrapers, and fossil-fueled industries raises global temperatures, while the poor bear the cost.

Experts, including Singh, believe that those who profit most from carbon emissions must contribute most to repair-by investing in reforestation, climate education, sustainable farming, and coastal protection. The takeaway is clear: climate survival can no longer be outsourced, and the monsoon’s broken rhythm is our shared warning.