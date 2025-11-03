Good News Navi Mumbaikars! MMRDA Plans 21-km Double-Decker Flyover Connecting Bhiwandi Via Kalyan

21-km Double-Decker Flyover Connecting Bhiwandi Via Kalyan | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is reportedly planning to construct 21-kilometre flyover which is said to link Shil Phata junction with Bhiwanid's Ranjnoli junction via Kalyan.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the flyover will commence at Shil Phata on NH-48, pass through Dombivli and Kalyan, and terminate at Ranjnoli Junction on NH 160. MMRDA offical while speaking to HT informed that process of appointing a consultant to prepare a detailed project report for the proposed flyover is underway.

Features of the 21-km flyover

The double-decker flyover will have four-lane road on the lower deck while the upper deck will have metro rail tracks including the Metro 5 which will run from Bhiwandi to Kalyan, Metro 12 between Kalyan to Taloja, and Metro 14 between Kanjurmarg to Badlapur.

How will Flyover Link Major Corridors?

According to the document accessed by HT, the flyover will be connected to key infrastructure projects, including Airoli-Katai Freeway at Katai Naka and the Virar-Alibaug multi-modal corridor located just beyond it.

The metro lines on the upper deck will make transport easy as it will intersect at various junctions, enhancing connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

In addition to this, the alignment of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train near the project site will also be considered during the preparation of the detailed project report.

Flyover To Face Construction Challenges

As the flyover will cross the railway tracks at two locations namely, before Katai Naka and Patri Pul in Kalyan, the officials have highlighted that construction over the busy central railway line could have some challenges due to the local and long distances trains on thge route.



