Metro Line 3 Sees Passenger Surge After Inauguration Of Final Phase

The inauguration of the final phase of Metro Line 3 has led to a remarkable jump in ridership, with over 33.33 lakh passengers travelling on the corridor between October 9 and October 31. "The newly completed stretch, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, became operational the following day, drawing an average of 1,44,942 commuters daily" said an official.

According to official data, the metro line recorded a total ridership of 38.63 lakh passengers in October, with an overall daily average of 1,41,024. The highest single-day footfall was registered on October 16, when 1,82,461 passengers used the metro — the highest since services began.

Before the launch of the last phase, between October 1 and 8, the metro had seen a comparatively modest ridership of 5.3 lakh passengers, averaging around 66,000 per day. However, with the commencement of full operations from October 9, daily passenger numbers more than doubled, indicating a strong public response to the expanded connectivity.

Metro officials attributed the surge to the enhanced reach of Line 3, which now connects several key residential and commercial areas, significantly reducing travel time across the city.

With the full stretch now operational, authorities expect the numbers to rise further in the coming months as more commuters shift to the metro for faster and cleaner travel.

“The completion of the final phase has transformed commuting patterns. We are witnessing sustained high ridership since day one after the start of the final phase,” said a senior official.

