No Lights On Mumbai’s Coastal Road, Safety Concerns Surface Among Motorists - Video

Mumbai, November 2: A video shared on social media platform X on Saturday night has sparked concern among Mumbai motorists after it showed a stretch of the coastal road lying completely dark. The clip, reportedly filmed from Worli towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, highlighted a worrying lack of street lighting on the newly opened route.

Dark Drive Raises Questions on Safety

The user, who posted the short video while driving along the road, wrote, “No lights on the coastal road today! Video taken from Worli towards the sea link.” The footage shows vehicles moving cautiously along the unlit stretch, their headlights being the only visible source of illumination.

The post tagged key civic and infrastructure handles including @mybmc, @mybmcInfra, @RoadsOfMumbai and @MTPHereToHelp, urging authorities to take note of the blackout. Within hours, the post gained traction, with several users echoing concerns about the safety of night-time commuters and the possibility of accidents.

Citizens Demand Accountability

Many social media users criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai’s road authorities for what they called “poor maintenance” and “negligence” on one of the city’s most high-profile infrastructure projects.

Authorities Yet to Issue Statement

As of Sunday morning, neither the BMC nor the Mumbai Traffic Police had issued an official clarification on the cause of the blackout. Sources suggest the outage may have been due to an electrical fault or maintenance issue, though no formal confirmation has been made.

Adequate lighting is essential for smooth traffic movement, especially on high-speed corridors like the coastal road. They warned that unlit stretches can increase the risk of collisions and deter people from using the road at night.