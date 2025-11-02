Mumbai News: BMC Fines Motorist ₹2.65 Lakh For Damaging Guardrails After Car Plunges Into Sea On Coastal Road

BMC has fined a motorist ₹2.65 lakh for damaging guardrails after his car plunged into the sea on Mumbai’s Coastal Road | File Photo

Mumbai: Nearly three weeks after the incident of a vehicle broke through the roadside railing and plunged into the sea, the BMC has now sent a notice to the man asking him to pay a fine of Rs 2.65 lakhs for allegedly damaging the guardrails on the Mumbai Coastal road. The civic authorities have also warned that if he fails to pay the fine than it will be recovered from the property tax.

Details of the October 7 Incident

On October 7, 29-year-old Frashogar Darayush Battiwala was rescued by personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force after his car plunged into the sea along the Coastal Road. The vehicle was subsequently retrieved the following day with the assistance of local fishermen and police, using magnetic lifting equipment.

Following the incident, the BMC has sent a letter to Battiwala at his Tardeo residence, ordering him to pay compensation for the damage caused to the protective guardrails along the road.

BMC Says Fine Meant as Deterrent

A civic official stated, “There have been seven to eight minor incidents along the Coastal Road where vehicles struck the guardrails, causing minimal damage. However, due to the significant damage in this recent incident, the BMC has decided to recover compensation to serve as a lesson for other drivers.” Mantayya Swamy, Chief Engineer of the Coastal Road Project, confirmed the development. However, Battiwala was not available for comment.

Speeding Violations Rampant on Coastal Road

On Mumbai’s Coastal Road, the speed limit is 60 km/h inside the tunnel and 80 km/h on the rest of the route. However, motorists frequently violate these limits. CCTV cameras, operational since July 19, 2025, have recorded over 8,000 speed violations by September.

"In the tunnel, vehicles have been found speeding at 141–147 km/h. After the road became open 24 hours, most violations have occurred late at night when traffic is light. Most accidents on the coastal road are caused by overspeeding and stunt driving," an official said.

