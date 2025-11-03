Satara Suicide Case: Maharashtra Doctors Union Announce Statewide Strike Demanding Probe Into Phaltan Doctor's Death | Sourced

Mumbai: Doctors’ unions in the state of Maharashtra have announced a strike starting Monday, 3 November following concerns over the probe into the death of a female doctor in Phaltan. All major medical associations have declared a boycott of work until their demands are addressed.

The unions, including the residential doctors’ body MARD, the senior resident doctors’ association MSRDA and the inter‐hospital doctors’ group ASMI, held a candle‐march protest on Sunday in cities including Mumbai, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. They accused the authorities of failing to conduct a fair and proper investigation into the doctor’s death.

In their strike plan, outpatient services in government hospitals will be boycotted, administrative meetings will be declined, and earlier warnings indicate that if their demands are unmet, emergency services may also be suspended from 14 November.

The state‐wide action marks the first time all major doctors’ organisations, including MAGMO, IMA and AMO, have united for such a protest. Government hospital administrators are working to ensure essential services continue.

The head of JJ Hospital confirmed that senior faculty will cover critical outpatient and surgical work, and the Municipal Corporation of Mumbai has directed its teaching hospitals to maintain operations in outpatient, emergency and surgical departments.

With the strike now underway, concerns remain about the disruption of health services across the state. The doctors’ organisations have stated they will not call off the strike until their concerns are fully addressed.

