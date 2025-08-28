Ratnagiri In Just 3 Hours! Prices, Routes, Everything To Know About Mumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry Starting September 1 | X (@NiteshNRane)

Mumbai: While train journeys in India have an enduring charm, coastal ferry rides are rapidly emerging as the next major trend in travel. Following the tremendous achievement of the Mumbai–Alibaug Ro-Ro ferry service, the Maharashtra government is preparing to introduce another service: a new Ro-Ro (Roll-On, Roll-Off) ferry service connecting Mumbai to Konkan, commencing on September 1.

This coastal path guarantees to reduce travel time, alleviate highway congestion, and enhance the speed and comfort of journeys to Konkan. Anyone who has travelled on the crowded Mumbai-Goa highway understands the holiday hustle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Holi, the traffic is heavily congested, resulting in a lengthy and tiring journey. The new Mumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro ferry provides an ideal solution, enabling passengers to avoid road congestion entirely.

Ratnagiri can now be reached in only 3 hours, while Sindhudurg can be accessed in 5 hours. Rather than the typical 10–12 hour drive, you can now arrive at Ratnagiri in merely 3 hours and Vijaydurg (Sindhudurg) in just 5 hours. That's under 50% of the usual duration it requires by road.

Mumbai–Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry Route

The authorities are relying on the effectiveness of the Mumbai–Alibaug Ro-Ro ferry, which reduced a three-hour drive to merely an hour by sea. The new Mumbai–Konkan ferry expands on this concept and is integral to a broader plan for establishing a coastal waterway system.

Minister Nitesh Rane has suggested that this is merely the start, with intentions to broaden ferry services to destinations such as Shrivardhan, Jaigad, Mandwa, and ultimately Goa. Picture navigating straight from Mumbai to Goa without using the highway.

Also Watch

Mumbai–Alibaug Ro-Ro Ferry Ticket Prices

The Mumbai–Alibaug Ro-Ro ferry aims to streamline travel by reducing a three-hour drive to one hour by water. It provides accessible options with ticket prices: First Class (₹9,000), Business Class (₹7,500), Premium Economy (₹4,000), and Economy (₹2,500). Vehicle transport options are available: Cars (₹6,000), Two-wheelers (₹1,000), and Bicycles (₹600), enhancing convenience for travelers.