'Mumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry Service Set To Launch In September, Fastest In South Asia,' Says Minister Nitesh Rane

Mumbai: A long-anticipated roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferry service connecting Mumbai to Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in the Konkan region is set to launch in early September, Maharashtra Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane announced on Tuesday. According to Rane, it will be the fastest in South Asia.

Fastest Ferry Service In South Asia

Touted as the fastest ferry service in South Asia, the new route will be operated by the M2M Princess vessel.The project, originally conceptualized by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during his previous tenure (2014–2019), has now received final approvals from various authorities, including the Union Ministry of Shipping, Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), Mumbai Port Trust, DG Shipping, and the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).

150 Clearances Secured For The Project

Rane said nearly 150 clearances have been secured for the project. “This was Chief Minister Fadnavis’ vision—to seamlessly connect Mumbai to the Konkan coast via a modern Ro-Ro service. As his cabinet colleague, I am proud to see this becoming a reality,” he said.

Launch Depends On Weather Conditions

The M2M Princess, which is now ready for deployment, will begin operations once sea conditions stabilize. According to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rough seas and overcast weather are likely to persist through the end of August. The launch is likely to take place on September 2 however its depends on the condition of the weather.

Travel Time Between Mumbai And Konkan

The ferry will depart from Bhaucha Dhakka in south Mumbai, reaching Jaigad Port in Ratnagiri within 3 to 3.5 hours. The Mumbai–Vijaydurg route in Sindhudurg district is expected to take approximately 5 to 5.5 hours.

Speed Advantage Over Existing Ferries

What sets this new service apart, Rane noted, is its speed. Operating at 25 knots (approximately 46 km/h), it will significantly outpace the current Ro-Ro ferry between Mumbai and Alibaug, which runs at 10–15 knots.

“The speed and scale of this project make it a game-changer for connectivity along Maharashtra’s coastline,” Rane added.

Boost For Tourism And Travel

The Ro-Ro service will cater to both passengers and vehicles, allowing wheeled cargo such as cars to be driven directly onto and off the ferry—providing a scenic, efficient alternative to the long road journey along the Western Ghats.

Tourism And Travel Time Reduction

The launch is expected to boost tourism, reduce travel time, and ease congestion on road and rail routes connecting the Konkan coast to Mumbai," said a transport expert, adding that it currently takes nearly 10 hours to reach Sindhudurg from Mumbai.