 Navi Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Maratha Reservation Protests Led By Manoj Jaranage; Check Out Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Maratha Reservation Protests Led By Manoj Jaranage; Check Out Details

Navi Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Maratha Reservation Protests Led By Manoj Jaranage; Check Out Details

Navi Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory amid the Maratha reservation protests, designating the Vashi route for protesters to avoid congestion. Activist Manoj Jarange plans to protest at Azad Maidan on August 29, anticipating large crowds.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Maratha Reservation Protests Led By Manoj Jaranage; Check Out Details | File

Navi Mumbai: Amid the Maratha reservation movement, the Navi Mumbai Police issued traffic advisory on Wednesday. To prevent traffic jams on the highway caused by the protesters' convoy, the Vashi route through Palaspe-Gavanphata-Pam Beach has been set aside for their vehicles.

Social activist Manoj Jarange and his followers plan to protest for Maratha reservation at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, on August 29. Anticipating a large turnout, traffic adjustments are implemented in Navi Mumbai to accommodate both protesters and regular commuters.

The protest has received conditional approval, with discussions held in several regions, including Navi Mumbai and Pune. Protesters, including Jarange, will travel from Jalna to Mumbai from August 27 and reach the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate on the 28th. Heavy vehicles will be banned from August 28 to 29 in the area, except for essential services and vehicles accompanying the protesters.

A large procession of numerous social activists led by Maratha reservation movement head Manoj Jarange departed for Mumbai from Antarvali Sarati at 10 am on August 29 to advocate for the unresolved demands of Maratha reservation. In the meantime, Jarange-Patil have received approval to demonstrate at Azad Maidan. Consequently, the transportation department has devised strategies to prevent traffic jams in these locations.

FPJ Shorts
Maruti Suzuki Announces Rollout Of The E-Vitara SUV, First Made-In-India Electric Vehicle
Maruti Suzuki Announces Rollout Of The E-Vitara SUV, First Made-In-India Electric Vehicle
EPFO Update: Big Digital Transformation In 2025, PF Withdrawal & Claim Process To Become Easier
EPFO Update: Big Digital Transformation In 2025, PF Withdrawal & Claim Process To Become Easier
Ganeshotsav 2025: Ganpati Decoration In Mumbai Pays Tribute To Operation Sindoor & Mahadev | VIDEO
Ganeshotsav 2025: Ganpati Decoration In Mumbai Pays Tribute To Operation Sindoor & Mahadev | VIDEO
Wilmar International To Acquire 20% Stake In Adani Group's AWL Agri Business, Seeks Approval From Fair Trade Regulator, CCI
Wilmar International To Acquire 20% Stake In Adani Group's AWL Agri Business, Seeks Approval From Fair Trade Regulator, CCI
Read Also
VIDEOS: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Reaches Shivneri Fort In Pune Ahead Of Mumbai Protest
article-image

In this timeframe, all other vehicles will not be allowed to access the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, JNPT route, Palaspe-D Point, Gavanphata region, and the vicinity of Vashi Plaza and Vashi railway station. Nevertheless, light vehicles and two-wheelers can take alternative routes. Vehicles used for emergency services are not subject to this restriction. The Transport Department has urged drivers to utilize the alternative routes offered by the police to dodge the congestion

'These' routes will remain closed due to the protest

Vashi via Palaspe-Gavanphata-Pam Beach: Reserved for protestors' vehicles.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Closed between Konphata and Borle Toll Plaza-Palspe Phata.

JNPT Highway (Palspe-Atal Setu Link): Closed for heavy vehicles.

Palaspe Phata-D Point JNPT route: Closed during protestors' convoy.

Gavanphata-Quilla Junction route: Open only for protestors, closed for others.

Vashi Plaza and Vashi Railway Station area: Closed for vehicles. CBD to Palm Beach route: Closed during protestors' convoy.

Open / Alternate Routes

Light and Two-Wheeler Vehicles: Panvel-Shiv Highway via Kalamboli Circle, Khalapur-Khopoli Road.

Alternatives on JNPT Road: Saigaon, Dighode, Chirner Road.

Light Vehicles going to Vashi: Panvel-Shiv Highway and Sanpada Service Road.

Traffic in CBD area: Arm Road, Thane Road. Emergency Services (Ambulance, Fire, Police, Essential Services): Operating as usual.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganeshotsav 2025: Ganpati Decoration In Mumbai Pays Tribute To Operation Sindoor & Mahadev | VIDEO

Ganeshotsav 2025: Ganpati Decoration In Mumbai Pays Tribute To Operation Sindoor & Mahadev | VIDEO

Navi Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Maratha Reservation Protests Led By Manoj...

Navi Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Maratha Reservation Protests Led By Manoj...

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja As Ganeshotsav 2025 Begins; VIDEO

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja As Ganeshotsav 2025 Begins; VIDEO

Mumbai Guide: 7 Oldest Ganesh Pandals In City You Must Visit This Ganeshotsav

Mumbai Guide: 7 Oldest Ganesh Pandals In City You Must Visit This Ganeshotsav

Navi Mumbai Man Arrested For Burning Wife Alive Over Suspected Affair, Daughter Reveals Truth To...

Navi Mumbai Man Arrested For Burning Wife Alive Over Suspected Affair, Daughter Reveals Truth To...