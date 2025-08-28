Navi Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Maratha Reservation Protests Led By Manoj Jaranage; Check Out Details | File

Navi Mumbai: Amid the Maratha reservation movement, the Navi Mumbai Police issued traffic advisory on Wednesday. To prevent traffic jams on the highway caused by the protesters' convoy, the Vashi route through Palaspe-Gavanphata-Pam Beach has been set aside for their vehicles.

Social activist Manoj Jarange and his followers plan to protest for Maratha reservation at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, on August 29. Anticipating a large turnout, traffic adjustments are implemented in Navi Mumbai to accommodate both protesters and regular commuters.

The protest has received conditional approval, with discussions held in several regions, including Navi Mumbai and Pune. Protesters, including Jarange, will travel from Jalna to Mumbai from August 27 and reach the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate on the 28th. Heavy vehicles will be banned from August 28 to 29 in the area, except for essential services and vehicles accompanying the protesters.

A large procession of numerous social activists led by Maratha reservation movement head Manoj Jarange departed for Mumbai from Antarvali Sarati at 10 am on August 29 to advocate for the unresolved demands of Maratha reservation. In the meantime, Jarange-Patil have received approval to demonstrate at Azad Maidan. Consequently, the transportation department has devised strategies to prevent traffic jams in these locations.

In this timeframe, all other vehicles will not be allowed to access the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, JNPT route, Palaspe-D Point, Gavanphata region, and the vicinity of Vashi Plaza and Vashi railway station. Nevertheless, light vehicles and two-wheelers can take alternative routes. Vehicles used for emergency services are not subject to this restriction. The Transport Department has urged drivers to utilize the alternative routes offered by the police to dodge the congestion

'These' routes will remain closed due to the protest

Vashi via Palaspe-Gavanphata-Pam Beach: Reserved for protestors' vehicles.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Closed between Konphata and Borle Toll Plaza-Palspe Phata.

JNPT Highway (Palspe-Atal Setu Link): Closed for heavy vehicles.

Palaspe Phata-D Point JNPT route: Closed during protestors' convoy.

Gavanphata-Quilla Junction route: Open only for protestors, closed for others.

Vashi Plaza and Vashi Railway Station area: Closed for vehicles. CBD to Palm Beach route: Closed during protestors' convoy.

Open / Alternate Routes

Light and Two-Wheeler Vehicles: Panvel-Shiv Highway via Kalamboli Circle, Khalapur-Khopoli Road.

Alternatives on JNPT Road: Saigaon, Dighode, Chirner Road.

Light Vehicles going to Vashi: Panvel-Shiv Highway and Sanpada Service Road.

Traffic in CBD area: Arm Road, Thane Road. Emergency Services (Ambulance, Fire, Police, Essential Services): Operating as usual.