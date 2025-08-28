Mumbai Guide: 7 Oldest Ganesh Pandals In City You Must Visit This Ganeshotsav

By: Manasi Kamble | August 28, 2025
Keshavji Naik Chawl Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Girgaon: Established in 1893, this is considered the first public Ganesh pandal in Mumbai, started at the call of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.
Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Ganesh Galli (Mumbaicha Raja): Established in 1928, this is one of the oldest and most respected pandals in Lalbaug.
Lalbaugcha Raja: Founded in 1934, this is arguably the most famous and most visited Ganpati pandal in Mumbai.
GSB Seva Mandal, King's Circle: Started in 1955, this pandal is known for its highly adorned and opulent idol.
Khetwadi Cha Ganraj: Established in 1959, this pandal is famous for its massive and artistically crafted idols.
Andhericha Raja: Founded in 1966, this is a very popular pandal in the suburbs, with a unique immersion tradition.
