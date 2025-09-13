 Mumbai Fraud: 39-Year-old Jogeshwari Shopkeeper Foils Extortion Bid By Fake BMC Employees, Hands Them Over To Police
A garment shopkeeper in Jogeshwari foiled an extortion attempt by handing over two men posing as BMC employees to the police. The incident occurred on Thursday when the accused visited the shop of 39-year-old Chirag Kantaria, claiming irregularities in fire safety measures.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 06:23 AM IST
Jogeshwari shopkeeper hands over two fake BMC employees to police after extortion attempt | Representative Image

Mumbai: A garment shopkeeper in Jogeshwari foiled an extortion attempt by handing over two men posing as BMC employees to the police. The incident occurred on Thursday when the accused visited the shop of 39-year-old Chirag Kantaria, claiming irregularities in fire safety measures.

They demanded Rs 5,000, insisting the extinguishers were empty. When Kantaria asked for a receipt, one of the men said the amount would double if issued officially.

Shopkeeper’s Quick Thinking and Vigilance

Suspicious of their conduct, Kantaria called his wife, Pooja and friend Atish Tiwari for assistance. Upon checking the identity cards presented by the duo, Tiwari noticed inconsistencies, including fake-looking validity dates. A quick call to a BMC contact confirmed the incident as a case of fraud.

Fraudsters Attempt to Escape

Realising they had been exposed, the men attempted to flee. In the process, they pushed the shop’s watchman, Umesh Manal, causing him to fall and injure his leg. Despite this, Kantaria and Tiwari managed to catch the duo and handed them over to the Jogeshwari police.

Accused Identified and Booked

They were later identified as Umesh Thakur, 40, a resident of Andheri East, and Harshad Katpara, 27, from Jogeshwari East. Both were booked under Sections 125(a) (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 204 (impersonating a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police Action and Release

Police arrested the accused but released them later after serving notices. Officers confirmed that neither had any prior criminal record. The incident highlights the growing vigilance among citizens in Mumbai against fraudsters exploiting civic identities for extortion.

