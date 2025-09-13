Mumbai Accident: Speeding Car Crashes Into Divider, Rams Into Shops In Ghatkopar, 3 Pavement Dwellers Seriously Injured; CCTV Footage Goes Viral |

Mumbai: In a shocking accident early Saturday morning, a speeding car lost control on LBS Road in Ghatkopar, crashing into a divider before ramming into roadside shops and leaving three pavement dwellers critically injured. The incident reportedly occurred around 7 am near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Water Supply Department office, a usually busy stretch that was relatively quiet at the time.

CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced on the internet showing exact moments of the crash when the speeding car crashed into the divider and then rammed into the shops injuring pavement dwellers. Other visuals showed the aftermath of the crash showing the crashed vehicle surrounded by locals.

Details Of The Accident

According to reports quoting eyewitnesses, the car was being driven at high speed when it suddenly swerved across the road and slammed into the steps of a shop. Unfortunately, three people who had been sleeping on the footpath at that very spot bore the full impact of the collision.

All three sustained grievous injuries and were immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital by locals and police personnel. Doctors have confirmed that the victims are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and remain in a critical condition.

Drunk Driving Suspected

According to a Lokmat Times report, several onlookers reported that the vehicle was occupied by two young women and one young man, all of whom appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Their reckless driving, locals alleged, was the direct cause of the accident.

Police officials from Ghatkopar station reached the spot shortly after receiving calls from locals. The occupants of the car were taken into custody, and the vehicle was seized for inspection. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway to determine whether the driver was indeed intoxicated.

