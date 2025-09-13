'I'm Speechless': Indian Biker Gets Surprise New Motorcycle After His Was Stolen On World Tour | VIDEO

Mumbai-based biker and content creator Yogesh Alekari | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@roaming_wheeels)

For most travellers, a stolen bike means the end of the road. But for Mumbai-based biker and content creator Yogesh Alekari, the unexpected kindness of strangers has turned his misfortune into a story of resilience and hope. Keep reading as we learn his inspiring journey from a stolen bike to a brand new one.

Where everything began

The 33-year-old adventurer had been on an ambitious round-the-world solo motorcycle challenge, riding across 17 countries and covering over 24,000 kilometres since May. His dream run came to a crashing halt in late August when his KTM bike was stolen from Wollaton Park in Nottingham while he had briefly stopped for coffee, as per media reports. The theft also cost him his passport, money, and important documents.

Helping hand in the UK

According to the BBC report, Alekari’s journey found new life thanks to The Off Road Centre, a Mansfield Woodhouse motorcycle dealership that decided to step in. Owners Ben Ledwidge and Daniel Watts had come across his story on social media and were moved to act. They gifted him an upgraded model to ensure his adventure could continue.

"We saw Yogesh's story; he only nipped in for a coffee when he got his bike stolen. We thought, 'Well we have this bike here, we have to help him out. It's not only helping out the reputation of Nottingham but the country," Ledwidge told the BBC.

For Alekari, the gesture was overwhelming. "After 10 days, I can smile. I never expected this kind of support – what can I say? I am speechless," he told the outlet. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, he added, "The Off Road Centre did their job beyond imagination, I say thank you very much from the bottom of my heart."

Back on track with a bang

Having already conquered 47 countries on two wheels before the UK setback, Alekari is now preparing for his last leg through Africa. What began as a personal dream, funded through years of savings, has now become a powerful tale of community support and generosity that transcends borders.