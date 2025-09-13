Lauren Sanchez-Bezos Dazzles In $3 Million Diamond Necklace At Kering Foundation Gala

On September 11, 2025, Lauren Sánchez-Bezos, wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, captivated the crowd at the Kering Foundation’s annual Caring for Women dinner in New York City. The glamorous event, which brought together Hollywood stars and global philanthropists, saw Sánchez-Bezos shine as one of the most photographed guests of the evening.

Schiaparelli couture meets high jewels

The 55-year-old media personality wore a glowing satin corset gown designed by Schiaparelli, showcasing her signature blend of bold luxury and timeless elegance. Elevating her look was a breathtaking $3 million diamond choker necklace by renowned New York jeweler Samer Halimeh. The standout piece featured a 55-carat pear-shaped diamond pendant, a centerpiece that rivaled even the iconic jewelry worn by Kim Kardashian earlier this year.

The story behind the necklace

Crafted with meticulous artistry, the necklace is part of Halimeh’s portfolio of celebrity-favorite creations. Known for designing red carpet staples for global icons, the jeweler’s latest masterpiece offered Sánchez-Bezos a refined yet commanding statement. Its value and rarity draw comparisons to Kardashian’s 18-karat white gold necklace worn during her Paris robbery trial, though Sánchez-Bezos’ piece was notably more dramatic.

A Venetian fairytale wedding

This appearance follows Sánchez-Bezos’ lavish wedding to Jeff Bezos earlier this year in Venice, Italy. The star-studded guest list included Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Sydney Sweeney. The ceremony solidified her position not only as a billionaire’s bride but also as a rising style icon on the global stage.

A consistent fashion highlight

From couture gowns and dazzling diamonds in New York to bold vintage statements in France, Lauren Sánchez-Bezos has mastered the art of blending modern glamour with classic sophistication. Her appearances consistently showcase a unique flair for combining luxury fashion with carefully chosen jewelry, making her a constant presence in global style headlines.