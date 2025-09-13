 Lauren Sanchez-Bezos Dazzles In $3 Million Diamond Necklace At Kering Foundation Gala
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleLauren Sanchez-Bezos Dazzles In $3 Million Diamond Necklace At Kering Foundation Gala

Lauren Sanchez-Bezos Dazzles In $3 Million Diamond Necklace At Kering Foundation Gala

The 55-year-old media personality wore a glowing satin corset gown designed by Schiaparelli, showcasing her signature blend of bold luxury and timeless elegance

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 01:29 PM IST
article-image

On September 11, 2025, Lauren Sánchez-Bezos, wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, captivated the crowd at the Kering Foundation’s annual Caring for Women dinner in New York City. The glamorous event, which brought together Hollywood stars and global philanthropists, saw Sánchez-Bezos shine as one of the most photographed guests of the evening.

Schiaparelli couture meets high jewels

The 55-year-old media personality wore a glowing satin corset gown designed by Schiaparelli, showcasing her signature blend of bold luxury and timeless elegance. Elevating her look was a breathtaking $3 million diamond choker necklace by renowned New York jeweler Samer Halimeh. The standout piece featured a 55-carat pear-shaped diamond pendant, a centerpiece that rivaled even the iconic jewelry worn by Kim Kardashian earlier this year.

The story behind the necklace

FPJ Shorts
Warehousing Segments See Double-Digit Leasing Growth With 21.6% Increase
Warehousing Segments See Double-Digit Leasing Growth With 21.6% Increase
Chhattisgarh: Two Top Maoist Cadres With ₹8 Lakh Bounty Each Killed In Bijapur Encounter By DRG Forces
Chhattisgarh: Two Top Maoist Cadres With ₹8 Lakh Bounty Each Killed In Bijapur Encounter By DRG Forces
'India-Pakistan Cricket Match An 'Insult To National Sentiments,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray – Video
'India-Pakistan Cricket Match An 'Insult To National Sentiments,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray – Video
Olympian Esha Singh Wins Tense Final In Ningbo, Secures India’s First Medal At ISSF World Cup
Olympian Esha Singh Wins Tense Final In Ningbo, Secures India’s First Medal At ISSF World Cup

Crafted with meticulous artistry, the necklace is part of Halimeh’s portfolio of celebrity-favorite creations. Known for designing red carpet staples for global icons, the jeweler’s latest masterpiece offered Sánchez-Bezos a refined yet commanding statement. Its value and rarity draw comparisons to Kardashian’s 18-karat white gold necklace worn during her Paris robbery trial, though Sánchez-Bezos’ piece was notably more dramatic.

A Venetian fairytale wedding

This appearance follows Sánchez-Bezos’ lavish wedding to Jeff Bezos earlier this year in Venice, Italy. The star-studded guest list included Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Sydney Sweeney. The ceremony solidified her position not only as a billionaire’s bride but also as a rising style icon on the global stage.

A consistent fashion highlight

From couture gowns and dazzling diamonds in New York to bold vintage statements in France, Lauren Sánchez-Bezos has mastered the art of blending modern glamour with classic sophistication. Her appearances consistently showcase a unique flair for combining luxury fashion with carefully chosen jewelry, making her a constant presence in global style headlines.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lauren Sanchez-Bezos Dazzles In $3 Million Diamond Necklace At Kering Foundation Gala

Lauren Sanchez-Bezos Dazzles In $3 Million Diamond Necklace At Kering Foundation Gala

Bandra Fair 2025 Starts Tomorrow! Your Complete Guide To Mumbai's Iconic Mount Mary Feast

Bandra Fair 2025 Starts Tomorrow! Your Complete Guide To Mumbai's Iconic Mount Mary Feast

National Peanut Day 2025: 5 Amazing Benefits Of Groundnut For Your Health

National Peanut Day 2025: 5 Amazing Benefits Of Groundnut For Your Health

'I'm Speechless': Indian Biker Gets Surprise New Motorcycle After His Was Stolen On World Tour |...

'I'm Speechless': Indian Biker Gets Surprise New Motorcycle After His Was Stolen On World Tour |...

BTS' Jungkook Is The Real Showstopper At Calvin Klein's NYFW Show; ARMYs Can't Keep Calm Over His...

BTS' Jungkook Is The Real Showstopper At Calvin Klein's NYFW Show; ARMYs Can't Keep Calm Over His...