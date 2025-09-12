Smriti Irani Recalls Family Laughing At Her Miss India Selection Call: Says Sister Said, 'You Don't Even Wear Color-Coordinated Clothes'

Soha Ali Khan You Tube

BJP leader Smriti Irani, known for her powerful political career and earlier television stardom, recently appeared on the talk show All About Her, hosted by Soha Ali Khan. In a candid conversation, Irani revisited her early life, her journey before marriage, and the defining moments that eventually brought her into the limelight. While much of the discussion reflected on her career and personality, what caught attention was her heartfelt account of the exact moment her family discovered her Miss India selection.

Growing up in a conservative household

Smriti Irani, born Smriti Malhotra, shared that she came from a deeply conservative family where career choices, especially for women, were often bound by tradition. Opportunities in modeling or entertainment were not easily welcomed. Against this backdrop, she secretly filled out the application form for the prestigious Miss India pageant. For the young Smriti, it was a daring leap of faith, one that would change the course of her life, but also test her family’s understanding and acceptance.

“The day the call came”

Recalling the scene vividly, Irani said, “I still remember the day. It was Vasant Kunj, a rented flat and the call came. Somebody from the family picked it up and that family member asks why is TOI calling.” The call from The this media organisation was routine for pageant finalists, but for her household, it was anything but.

The family member pressed further, asking why the newspaper wanted to speak with Smriti. On the other end, the lady replied that Smriti Malhotra had been selected for Femina Miss India. What followed was, in Irani’s words, nothing less than a “bombshell.”

Father’s fury, Family’s shock

Irani revealed that her father was furious when he found out. The secrecy with which she had applied only added to his anger. For a conservative family unprepared for the limelight or the idea of their daughter stepping onto a national stage, the announcement was a shock. She then revealed her father asking his assistant to Mumbai. He said, 'Go with Smriti, she will lose, get her back home.'

But things turned out in Smriti's favor and she kept winning the rounds until the assistant had to call her father and tell him that "This kid ain't failing."

The turning point

Though the initial reaction was one of disapproval, that phone call marked a turning point. Smriti Irani did not win the Miss India crown, but the opportunity paved the way for her future. "I later realised the exhibition of a model was not my cup of tea." She said she need something that would fuel her.

From modeling assignments to television roles, including her iconic portrayal of Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and finally her leap into politics, every milestone can be traced back to that unexpected moment when the phone rang in her family’s rented flat.

More than just a story

Sharing this memory on All About Her was not just nostalgia. For Irani, it was a reminder of the courage it took to defy expectations and follow her instincts. Her story humanises her beyond the image of a politician or television star, it paints a picture of a young woman navigating family expectations, chasing a dream, and enduring the turbulence that comes with breaking boundaries.