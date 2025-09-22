 Zubeen Garg's Foot Impressions Preserved In Assam As Tribute To India's Iconic Music Star
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleZubeen Garg's Foot Impressions Preserved In Assam As Tribute To India's Iconic Music Star

Zubeen Garg's Foot Impressions Preserved In Assam As Tribute To India's Iconic Music Star

More than a mere object, this impression represents the everlasting connection between Garg and the people of Assam

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 07:41 PM IST
article-image

The legacy of late Assamese music maestro Zubeen Garg has found a unique and deeply emotional expression. At his Kahilipara residence, artist Diganta Bharati collected the singer’s foot imprint,preserving it as a symbolic keepsake. More than a mere object, this impression represents the everlasting connection between Garg and the people of Assam, a state where his voice had long been a cultural heartbeat.

Beyond preservation

This gesture by Bharati goes further than memory-keeping. It transforms into a bridge across time, linking future generations to an artist whose songs transcended boundaries of language and region. For countless admirers, the footprint is not just a relic but a reminder that cultural icons never truly leave; they continue to inspire in new forms.

A collective homage in Assam

FPJ Shorts
Court Summons PM Modi Biopic Maa Vande Actor Unni Mukundan In An Alleged Assault Case
Court Summons PM Modi Biopic Maa Vande Actor Unni Mukundan In An Alleged Assault Case
Punjab Govt To Launch ₹10 Lakh Cashless Health Insurance Scheme From September 23
Punjab Govt To Launch ₹10 Lakh Cashless Health Insurance Scheme From September 23
Mid-Air Scare On Bengaluru–Varanasi Flight As Passenger Mistakes Cockpit For Toilet
Mid-Air Scare On Bengaluru–Varanasi Flight As Passenger Mistakes Cockpit For Toilet
Mumbai News: Alleged BMC Doctor-Lab Nexus Sparks Controversy At Kandivali's Shatabdi Hospital, Authorities Deny Claims
Mumbai News: Alleged BMC Doctor-Lab Nexus Sparks Controversy At Kandivali's Shatabdi Hospital, Authorities Deny Claims

Ahead of Garg’s final public homage, the preserved footprints were prepared to be placed at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati, where thousands gathered to bid farewell. Fans arriving at Kahilipara and later at the stadium found themselves not just mourning but celebrating the man whose music was woven into Assam’s very identity.

Read Also
Russian & Ukrainian Tourists Perform 'Pind Daan' In Varanasi's Gaya After Being Inspired By Pitru...
article-image

More than music

Zubeen Garg was not just a singer; he was the voice of Assam’s emotions, struggles, and joys. With over 40 languages sung, including Assamese, Hindi, and Bengali, his versatility made him a national treasure. Yet, it was his rootedness in Assam that gave his songs an unmatched intimacy, turning him into a symbol of cultural pride.

The tragic end

On September 19, 2025, tragedy struck in Singapore when Garg met with a fatal scuba diving accident. The 52-year-old was scheduled to perform at the Northeast Festival, but despite being rescued and rushed to a hospital, doctors could not save him. His sudden demise left an irreplaceable void in India’s music scene, sending shockwaves across the nation and beyond.

The preserved footprint now stands as an enduring emblem of continuity. It reflects Assam’s determination to keep Zubeen Garg’s spirit alive, not only through his vast discography but also through meaningful symbols that resonate with collective memory.

Read Also
Zubeen Garg & Garima Saikia Love Story Was No Less Than A Bollywood Movie Script
article-image

A legacy that walks with Assam

As admirers pay tribute, one truth becomes clear: legends do not fade. They remain in every song sung, every story remembered, and now, in every step that Garg once took. Assam may have lost its beloved son, but with his footprints preserved, it ensures that Zubeen Garg will continue to walk alongside his people for generations to come.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zubeen Garg's Foot Impressions Preserved In Assam As Tribute To India's Iconic Music Star

Zubeen Garg's Foot Impressions Preserved In Assam As Tribute To India's Iconic Music Star

Russian & Ukrainian Tourists Perform 'Pind Daan' In Varanasi's Gaya After Being Inspired By Pitru...

Russian & Ukrainian Tourists Perform 'Pind Daan' In Varanasi's Gaya After Being Inspired By Pitru...

Light of Life Trust Marks 20 Years with Grand Musical Celebration at NCPA

Light of Life Trust Marks 20 Years with Grand Musical Celebration at NCPA

Navratri 2025: Health Benefits Of Fasting For Navratri

Navratri 2025: Health Benefits Of Fasting For Navratri

First Look Of Maharashtra's Tallest Murti In Mumbai, Khetwadi Chi Aai; See Photos

First Look Of Maharashtra's Tallest Murti In Mumbai, Khetwadi Chi Aai; See Photos