International Men's Day: Why It Is Celebrated? Here's To Know Of The Interesting Facts

By: Sunanda Singh | November 18, 2025
International Men’s Day is observed annually on November 19. It is a day dedicated to recognising and appreciating the contributions and well-being of men in our society.
Canva
The day highlights the six pillars of International Men's Day. It also promotes the importance of positive male role models, promotes gender equality, and sheds light on issues faced by men in the society.
Canva
The day serves as an opportunity to celebrate men's achievements while encouraging conversations about the challenges they face, fostering a more inclusive and supportive society for all.
Canva
This year theme of International Men's Day is 'Celebrating Men and Boys'.
Canva
International Men’s Day was started in 1992 by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh from Trinidad. He wanted a day to celebrate men’s achievements and contributions in the society.
Canva
The idea quickly spread worldwide, with many countries joining in to hold celebrations, discussions and awareness activities.
Canva
The day aims to encourages positive role models, promotes men’s health and well-being. It raises awareness about issues like mental health, inequality, and gender-based challenges.
Canva
Thanks For Reading!