Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary 2025: Know Some Interesting Facts About India's First PM

By: Sunanda Singh | November 14, 2025
Jawaharlal Nehru was a former Prime Minister was born on November 14, 1889 and died on May 27, 1964. On his birth anniversary, let's take a look at some of the interesting facts about Pandit Nehru.
Jawaharlal Nehru served as Prime Minster from 1947 until his death in 1966, a total of 17 years, making him the longest-serving PM in Indian history.
Nehru laid the foundation for India's industraialisation, scientific progress, and higher education, including establishing institutions like ITTs, AIIMS, and ISRO.
He had great affection for children, which is why his birthday, November 14, is celebrated as Children's Day in India.
He wrote several acclaimed books, including 'The Discovery of India,' 'Glimpses of World History,' and 'Letters from a Father to His Daughter'.
Nehru studied at Harro, Eton College, and later at Trinity College, Cambridge, before training as a barrister at Inner Temple, London.
He strongly advocated for a secular, socialist, and democratic India, principles that shaped the country's constitution and national identity.
