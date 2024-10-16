Europa Clipper Mission: 7 Facts To Know About Jupiter's Icy Moon

By: Manasi Kamble | October 16, 2024
NASA's Europa Clipper is an unmanned spacecraft to Europa to study the moon up close. Mission was launched on 14 October 2024.
NASA
Europa revolves around Jupiter at a distance of approximately 671,000 kilometres and takes 3 and a half Earth days to complete one revolve around Jupiter.
The red lines on Jupiter's moon Europa are cracks and ridges in the moon's ice crust that are caused by tidal heating, Contaminating minerals and Chaotic terrain.
Shallow lakes could be found within the ice. These lakes have the potential to release bursts of vapor or cryovolcanic activity, consisting of flowing, slushy ice.
Europa's surface is adorned with bright water ice and reddish-brown cracks, also called 'bloody red scars', resembling veins, creating the image of an eye.
Many scientists believe that Europa has a salt-water ocean and rocky seafloor beneath its frozen surface.
Europa is slightly smaller than Earth's moon, with a diameter of 3,100 kilometers.
NASA
The chemical makeup found in Europa's red streaks is unfamiliar to us as it differs from any known substance on our planet.
Thanks For Reading!