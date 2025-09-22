Zubeen Garg & Garima Saikia Love Story Was No Less Than A Bollywood Movie Script

X

The Indian music industry was left grieving when Zubeen Garg, one of the most versatile singers from the Northeast, tragically passed away on 19 September 2025 in Singapore. Known for singing in over 40 languages including Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi, the 52-year-old icon had travelled to Singapore to participate in the North East India Festival.

Initial reports suggested a scuba diving accident, but later clarifications stated that he had gone swimming without a life jacket, fell unconscious, and was rushed to hospital. The Singapore High Commission confirmed “drowning” as the cause of death on his death certificate. The Assam government is now awaiting the full post-mortem report for further clarity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A love story written like a film script

Beyond his music, fans fondly remember Zubeen Garg’s unique love story with his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, a fashion and costume designer.

Their journey began when Garima, then a student in Mumbai feeling homesick, sent him a fan letter after being touched by his albums Anamika and Maya. Unlike most fan mails, Zubeen chose to reply, sparking a relationship that blossomed into romance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, their love story wasn’t without obstacles. Garima’s family, especially her father, initially opposed the relationship, and Zubeen’s “restless” personality led to temporary breakups. Reports suggest Zubeen even struggled with depression during one such separation. Eventually, love triumphed, and the couple tied the knot on 4 February 2002, standing by each other for more than two decades.

Zubeen’s final journey home

After his demise, Zubeen’s body was flown to New Delhi on Saturday and later transported to Guwahati on Sunday morning. Thousands of grieving fans gathered at the airport and the sports complex to pay their last respects.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Assam government declared three days of state mourning and announced that the singer would be cremated with full state honours at Kamarkuchi NC village, near Guwahati, on 23 September 2025.

Garima Saikia’s emotional farewell

In a heart-wrenching moment, Garima was seen crying inconsolably when she received Zubeen’s body at the Guwahati airport.

She later shared a video message on Zubeen’s official Instagram account, addressing fans in Assamese. With folded hands, she urged everyone to maintain peace during her husband’s final rites. She also requested that Sidharth Sarma, Zubeen’s long-time manager, be allowed to participate in the funeral despite FIRs being filed against him and the event organiser, Syamkanu Mahanta, in connection with Zubeen’s death.