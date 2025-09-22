 Russian & Ukrainian Tourists Perform 'Pind Daan' In Varanasi's Gaya After Being Inspired By Pitru Paksh's Spirituality
Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
In a rare spiritual gesture, nearly two dozen foreign tourists from Russia, Ukraine, and Spain participated in the sacred Pind Daan rituals in Gaya during the ongoing Pitrupaksh Mela 2025. The visitors offered prayers for the salvation of their ancestors’ souls at two important vedis, Sita Kund on Wednesday and Dev Ghat on Thursday.

Discovery of the rituals in Varanasi

According to reports, the group first learned about Pitrupaksh while they were in Varanasi. Intrigued by the significance of this fortnight-long festival, they researched online and were deeply moved by its spiritual essence. With the help of guides in Varanasi, they were connected to Gaya-based priests who prepared the rituals for them.

Priests confirm strict observance of traditions

Acharya Madhav and Acharya Abhinav Shankar, who conducted the ceremonies, shared that the foreigners followed every aspect of the ritual with dedication. They chanted mantras as instructed and carried out the complete Hindu tradition of Pind Daan. The priests added that the tourists even pledged to adopt vegetarianism for the rest of their lives after performing the rites, expressing a sense of inner peace and fulfillment.

Members of the local Scouts and Guides unit played a vital role in helping the visitors during their stay in Gaya. They ensured the tourists were comfortable, guided them through the rituals, and arranged prasad distribution at Sita Kund.

A first-of-its-kind experience

Though devotees linked with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) have previously performed Pind Daan in Gaya, priests remarked that this was perhaps the first time independent groups of non-Indian, white-skinned foreigners had participated in the rituals without institutional backing.

Tourists promise to spread the word

After completing the ceremonies, the tourists described their experience as “beautiful and memorable.” They shared with priests that they would encourage others back home to visit Gaya during Pitru paksh, thereby helping promote the city’s spiritual tourism.

The Pitru paksh Mela in Gaya is an annual festival dedicated to honoring ancestors. Thousands of devotees from across India and abroad visit the city to offer pind daan, a ritual believed to grant peace and moksha (liberation) to departed souls. Gaya’s sacred vedis, including Vishnupad Temple, Sita Kund, and Dev Ghat, hold immense religious significance for these offerings.

