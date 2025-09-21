 Yasmin Karachiwala Shares Easy 10-Minute Pilates Workout For A Toned Body Amid Busy Schedules
This beginner-friendly sequence is perfect for days when you’re short on time but still want to strengthen muscles, improve posture, enhance flexibility, and fire up your core

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
article-image

When life gets overwhelming with work deadlines, household chores, and endless commitments, finding time for the gym can feel impossible. But missing your workout doesn’t have to mean missing fitness. Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who has worked with Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, recently shared a quick 10-minute Pilates routine that requires nothing more than a yoga mat and a little space in your living room.

This beginner-friendly sequence is perfect for days when you’re short on time but still want to strengthen muscles, improve posture, enhance flexibility, and fire up your core. The mini circuit takes only 10 minutes but packs in major benefits. Yasmin recommends performing each move 10–12 reps and repeating the entire circuit three times for the best results.

Roll down to plank

Start standing tall and gently roll your spine down, one vertebra at a time, until your hands touch the floor. Walk forward into a strong plank, hold briefly, then return to standing. This move challenges your core, back, and shoulders while teaching control and improving posture.

Leg pull front

From plank position, lift one leg upward while keeping your hips steady and pelvis aligned. The focus is on stability, not height. This exercise strengthens your glutes, hamstrings, and abdominals, while also testing balance and control.

Seated spine twist

Sit with legs extended, feet flexed, and arms stretched out in a T-shape. Rotate your torso from the waist, exhaling twice with each twist, before returning to center. This move enhances spinal mobility and tones the obliques.

Swimming to hundreds

A combination of two Pilates classics, this exercise starts lying on your back with legs and shoulders lifted. Pump your arms rhythmically while breathing in for five counts and out for five until you reach 100 beats. It boosts circulation, breathing efficiency, and core endurance.

Rolling like a ball

Sit hugging your knees to your chest, forming a C-curve with your spine. Inhale to roll back onto your shoulder blades, then exhale to roll up into balance. This fun drill improves spinal flexibility, coordination, and core control.

Why this routine works

Pilates isn’t just about toning abs, it’s about building overall functional strength, flexibility, and mind-body connection. A short circuit like this helps you stay consistent, even on busy days, without needing fancy machines. In just 10 minutes, you’ll feel more energized, focused, and stronger.

