Where To Party On New Year’s Eve 2026 In Mumbai Under ₹2000 Cover Charge

Who says a great New Year’s Eve in Mumbai has to come with a scary bill? As 2025 winds down, the city is rolling out high-energy parties, glow-up dance floors, rooftop views and buffet-loaded bashes, all under ₹2000. From neon-lit clubs to hotel parties with unlimited drinks, Mumbai’s NYE 2026 scene proves you can party big without overspending. Whether you’re planning a night of Bollywood beats, retro disco vibes, or skyline celebrations, these budget-friendly spots promise unforgettable memories without the financial hangover.

Rooftop Revelry At Bar Stock Exchange, Lower Parel

Bar Stock Exchange’s Lower Parel outlet is turning New Year’s Eve into a rooftop spectacle. With skyline views, a midnight fireworks show and a buzzing DJ lineup, this party blends great music with a stunning backdrop. For those looking to upgrade their night, premium table options add a touch of exclusivity while keeping the overall experience budget-friendly.

Where: Bar Stock Exchange, Lower Parel

When: December 31, 2025; 9:30 pm onwards

Price: ₹1,899 + taxes

Neon nights at The Studs, Sakinaka

The Studs in Sakinaka is bringing the glow to New Year’s Eve with a neon-charged, UV-lit party that’s all about high energy and bold vibes. Expect a mix of Bollywood techno, commercial hits and live DJ performances building up to a power-packed countdown. The experience is elevated with beer on tap, signature cocktails and a specially curated New Year’s Eve menu. The biggest crowd-puller? Their Glow Face Art Party Zone—perfect for adding some colour to your night and your photos.

Where: The Studs – Sports Bar, Mumbai

When: December 31, 2025; 7 pm onwards

Price: ₹1500 onwards per person

All-Out Celebrations At Baroke, Grant Road

Mumbai’s favourite vinyl listening bar, Baroke, is going big for New Year’s with a ballroom-meets-nightclub setup. The night includes unlimited premium alcohol, a gala buffet dinner, rooftop open-sky views and DJs spinning Bollywood and commercial hits. Add confetti cannons, CO₂ guns, instant photography and butler service, and you’ve got a luxury-style celebration that still fits neatly under ₹2000.

Where: Baroke, Grant Road

When: December 31, 2025; 9 pm onwards

Price: ₹1,750 + taxes

Wrap It Up: New Year’s Eve At Opa Bar And Cafe

If a dance-heavy night with familiar Bollywood bangers is your idea of the perfect send-off to the year, Opa Bar and Cafe has you covered. DJ Rohit takes over the console with a crowd-pleasing mix of Bollywood hits and commercial tracks, setting the tone for a high-energy three-hour celebration. The festive atmosphere, lively crowd and stylish setting make it an easy choice for a fun night out with friends.

Where: Opa Bar And Cafe, Sakinaka, Mumbai

When: December 31, 2025; 8 pm onwards

Price: ₹2000 onwards per person

The Final Toast 2026 At Goldfinch Hotel, Andheri

Goldfinch Hotel’s New Year’s Eve bash offers serious value for money with not one but two party zones. Choose between the Club Zone for power-packed DJ sets or step into the Disco Zone for retro classics under glittering mirrorball lights. The night includes unlimited snacks, a lavish buffet with live counters and free-flowing premium alcohol. It’s a full-blown hotel party experience without the usual premium price tag.

Where: Goldfinch Hotel, Andheri East

When: December 31, 2025; 8:30 pm onwards

Price: ₹1500 onwards

