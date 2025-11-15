Aditi Rao Hydari Turns Heads In Manish Malhotra's Silk Saree

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 15, 2025

Aditi Rao Hydari turned heads as she stepped out for an award night wearing a custom Manish Malhotra cream silk saree, beautifully contrasted with a chic black blouse

All images from Instagram

Her saree featured delicate pearl embellishments and a sleek black border that perfectly complemented the lace-trimmed blouse, giving the look a refined and effortless appeal

The actress enhanced her traditional ensemble with a statement choker, stud earrings, and stacked kadas. A tiny black bindi added a touch of old-school charm

Keeping it classy and minimal, Hydari styled her hair in a smooth, pulled-back bun with soft curls framing her face

While fans flooded her post with compliments, her husband Siddharth stole the spotlight with his adorable comment, “Marjaavaaaaaaaan,” accompanied by red heart emojis

diti graced Fever FM’s Superwomaniya Awards & Conclave 2025, a celebration of inspiring women from entertainment, sports, politics and more

Hydari received the prestigious Superwomaniya Graceful Warrior Award, presented by Shabana Azmi. In her caption, she thanked the organizers and expressed heartfelt love for Azmi, calling her the “OG super superrrrrr woman.”

