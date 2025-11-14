 Video Of Man Crying At Borivali Station Goes Viral: Netizens Say, 'Men Cry Too- In Silence'
Video Of Man Crying At Borivali Station Goes Viral: Netizens Say, 'Men Cry Too- In Silence'

An Instagram post by Tilak Dubey, featuring a man quietly crying at Borivali station, has gone viral for highlighting men’s silent emotional struggles. Dubey’s compassionate gesture and heartfelt caption reminded viewers that men often hide their pain due to societal pressure.

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
article-image

A heartfelt Instagram post has taken over social media, shedding light on a topic often overlooked- the quiet battles men fight every day. The video, shared by content creator Tilak Dubey, has resonated deeply with viewers across India, especially for its message: “Men cry too, but in silence.”

A chance encounter on Borivali station

In the viral post, Dubey describes waiting at Mumbai’s Borivali railway station after missing his train. While observing the stillness of the almost-empty platform, he noticed another man seated nearby, shoulders slumped, head down, eyes glistening with tears.

The man wasn’t sobbing loudly; instead, he was experiencing the kind of pain that hides in silence. Dubey approached gently, asking if everything was okay. The stranger responded with only a few words, “Bas yaad aa gaya… thank you for asking.” After that, he drifted back into silence, staring at the tracks like he was waiting for more than just a train.

“Silent Pain Doesn’t Mean Weakness”

Dubey’s caption beautifully captured the moment-a reminder that men often suppress their emotions, afraid of being judged for vulnerability. He wrote that sometimes “silence becomes the only language pain understands.”

His story ends with a heartfelt wish: that the man finds peace, healing, and happiness again.

Internet responds with warmth and empathy

The post has received thousands of likes and comments. Many users praised Dubey for his compassion and the way he chose to acknowledge a stranger’s pain instead of ignoring it.

One user said, “Thank you for asking him if he’s okay. Small gestures can save someone,” one person wrote.

Another highlighted how rare such sensitivity is today, saying, “Men have emotions too. Society should allow them to express it.”

A third user added, “Every man carries silent burdens… a hug or kind word can change everything.”

article-image

A broader message on men’s mental health

The emotional exchange has sparked important discussions about men’s mental well-being. Mental health advocates believe such moments show why men should be encouraged to talk, seek help, and cry openly without shame.

Social media users hope that this viral story becomes a reminder to check in on the men in our lives- fathers, brothers, friends, colleagues- not just when they speak up, but especially when they go quiet.

