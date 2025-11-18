 Shilpa Shetty Shares Benefits Of Holding A Yoga Asana: Says It 'Improves Coordination Between Mind & Body'
Shilpa Shetty kicked off the week by sharing a yoga pose on Instagram that improves flexibility, balance, and mind-body coordination. She also cautioned those with back or knee issues to avoid it. Recently, she set a mobility challenge for her followers, proving her dedication to fitness motivation. Known as one of Bollywood’s fittest stars, Shilpa continues inspiring fans

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Varinder Chawla

Bollywood fitness icon Shilpa Shetty is back to motivating her fans with yet another powerful yoga update. Kicking off the week with a mindful routine, the actress shared a new video on Instagram, encouraging everyone to embrace exercises that enhance body balance and inner strength.

A pose that improves strength & flexibility

In her latest post, Shilpa can be seen performing a yoga asana known for boosting hip mobility, leg flexibility, and groin muscle activation. The pose also plays a key role in:

-Strengthening knees, legs, and pelvic muscles

-Bettering focus, awareness, and mind-body coordination

-Releasing stiffness caused by long sitting hours

Along with the demonstration, she reminded viewers not to attempt the pose if they are dealing with back pain, slip disc issues, or knee injury, prioritizing safety as always.

Her caption read, “Holding an Asana and letting the energy align” followed by her signature hashtags like #MondayMotivation and #SwasthRahoMastRaho.

Encouraging fitness challenges for fans

This post comes right after her recent mobility challenge that quickly went viral on social media. In that clip, the Dhadkan star stood with her back to a dumbbell and tried to lift it using just one arm- engaging the core throughout. While she missed on her first go, her second attempt was perfectly executed. Motivating fans, she wrote, “Looks easy... until you actually try it! Now it’s your turn.”

A champion of yoga & wellness

Shilpa Shetty has long been admired as one of Bollywood’s strongest advocates for a healthy lifestyle. She regularly posts functional workouts, breathing techniques, and yoga drills, inspiring millions to stay fit. She even launched her own wellness app, Simple Soulful, offering guided yoga and fitness programs.

What’s next for the actress?

After a brief break from films, Shilpa made a big-screen comeback with Hungama 2 (2021). She also entertained audiences as a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 5 and remains active in OTT and brand endorsements. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her next acting venture- while she continues to spread positivity through fitness.

