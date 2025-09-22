'There Are Days I Eat Salad & Days When I Eat Chocolate': Krystle D'Souza

Krystle Dsouza | Image courtesy: Global India Couture Week

If there is one celeb who is truly excited about becoming a showstopper it has to be Krystle Dsouza. The actor has made a vlog about her recent appearance at GICW. "The entire show felt straight out of a dream and into royalty," she says.

However, while Krystle looked absolutely thrilled to be sashaying down the ramp, moments before stepping on the runway, she was extremely nervous.

"With these showstopping walks, I forget how to walk. You forget the basic steps like right hand, left hand, right leg, left leg... you know those things! Because you are nervous and all eyes are on you.

"But it is also a fun feeling that you are dressed so pretty and the show is going to end with you. It is a mixed bag of emotions. You may be like a baby who has forgotten to walk, but also like a star who feels like she owns the night."

Krystle's look, in her own words, "was sheer tradition draped in a lehenga, reimagined with the modern soul of a corset."

"I love that the outfit is peachy, pretty, girly, yet very edgy. It is a modern corset top with the traditional lehenga and there is embroidery on the skirt. It is a beautiful mix of modern and traditional elements."

Krystle has worn Nikita Tandon's outfits in the past. However, this is the first time she is collaborating with Renu Tandon, Nikita's mom, and experience has been exciting. "She has a vision which is so beautiful and knows exactly what would suit me."

The actor mentions that every show she has walked is so different from the other. "Some shows people are in a hurry and then there are so shows there you need to wait forever. Both have their own charm. The GICW collections are amazing, and it is lovely the designers are getting to portray what they do so well."

Her tip for showstopping co-stars would be, "Try not to trip. Be confident. Don't look at people, but straight in the front. If you have your family or friends in the crowd, look at them. They would surely be cheering for you. Remember you know how to walk, it's simple."

As for her diet, there are days she eats salad, and days when she has chocolate. But she truly enjoys both days.