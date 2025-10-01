Badshah Becomes First Indian Rapper To Own A Rolls-Royce Cullinan Worth ₹12.45 Crore

Indian rapper, songwriter, and music producer Badshah has added a rare jewel to his luxury car collection, becoming the first rapper in India to own a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Priced at around ₹12.45 crore, this SUV is one of the most opulent vehicles in the world, placing him among a very exclusive club of celebrities.

Badshah’s Rolls-Royce moment

The "DJ Waley Babu" hitmaker revealed his newest ride through a video on social media, where he was seen unwrapping the custom nameplate of the SUV. Captioning the video “Zen Wale Ladke”, he referenced his very first car purchase at the start of his career, making this milestone even more special. Fans quickly flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, jokes, and admiration for his lavish purchase.

Features of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan II

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan II is not just about luxury but also raw performance. It is powered by a 6.7-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, delivering 563 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque, ensuring an unmatched driving experience. Known as the world’s most luxurious SUV, it combines handcrafted interiors, advanced technology, and supreme comfort.

Interestingly, this is not Badshah’s first Rolls-Royce. He already owns a Rolls-Royce Wraith, making the Cullinan his second car from the ultra-luxury British automaker.

Celebrities who own the Cullinan

Globally, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a favorite among A-list celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Drake, and Cristiano Ronaldo. In India, the rare SUV is owned by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, and Bhushan Kumar. Now, Badshah has etched his name on that elite list, but with the special distinction of being the first Indian rapper to do so.

Badshah’s luxury car collection

Unlike most artists who lean towards flashy sports cars, Badshah’s taste stands out for its mix of practicality and luxury. Apart from his new Cullinan, his enviable garage includes Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayman, Audi Q8, and Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, among others. This eclectic collection reflects his evolving journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of India’s biggest music icons.