Londoners Go Pantless! Passengers Enjoy Subway Ride In Cheeky Underwear For 'No Trousers Tube Day' | WATCH

London subway passengers travel without pants | Representative image | X (aaronchown)

Londoners go pantless! Yes, you read that right. Braving the January chill with a straight face and plenty of humour, passengers across the London Underground ditched their pants for cheeky underwear to take part in the annual No Trousers Tube Ride, and the internet can't stop watching.

Londoners celebrate No Trousers Tube Day 2026

Held on Sunday, January 11, 2026, the annual event saw around 100 participants, according to AFP, gather in central London before hopping onto packed Tube trains. From a distance, everything looked normal: coats buttoned up, scarves wrapped tight, newspapers folded neatly. It was only below the waist that things took a hilarious turn.

The group reportedly met near Chinatown before setting off around 3 pm. As trains rolled through busy stations, unsuspecting passengers were treated to the unexpected sight of people scrolling on phones, carrying bags, or standing by the doors, all in underwear. Reactions ranged from confused glances to bursts of laughter, with many commuters quickly pulling out their phones to capture the moment.

Creativity was a big part of the fun. Some participants paired crisp shirts and blazers with colourful boxers, while others opted for trench coats, oversized puffers, or even tuxedo tops. Beanies, gloves, and scarves completed the winter look, proving that fashion rules are optional when comedy is the goal.

So what exactly is No Trousers Tube Day?

This quirky London event is part of the global No Pants Subway Ride, an annual prank organised by New York-based performance group Improv Everywhere. First staged in New York in 2002 with just seven participants, the event has since spread to over 60 cities worldwide. Its only rule? Act completely normal and insist that not wearing trousers is totally accidental.

Each year, the light-hearted stunt aims to create joy, surprise, and shared laughter in everyday routines. Judging by the viral videos flooding social media, Londoners once again delivered smiles and laughter to countless faces, not just in the city but also to viewers around the world.