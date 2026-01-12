 Londoners Go Pantless! Passengers Enjoy Subway Ride In Cheeky Underwear For 'No Trousers Tube Day' | WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleLondoners Go Pantless! Passengers Enjoy Subway Ride In Cheeky Underwear For 'No Trousers Tube Day' | WATCH

Londoners Go Pantless! Passengers Enjoy Subway Ride In Cheeky Underwear For 'No Trousers Tube Day' | WATCH

Londoners braved the winter chill to celebrate No Trousers Tube Day 2026, riding the Underground without pants in a playful annual tradition. Around 100 participants gathered in central London, pairing coats and scarves with colourful underwear. The Improv Everywhere prank, part of a global event, sparked laughter and viral moments across social media.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
London subway passengers travel without pants | Representative image | X (aaronchown)

Londoners go pantless! Yes, you read that right. Braving the January chill with a straight face and plenty of humour, passengers across the London Underground ditched their pants for cheeky underwear to take part in the annual No Trousers Tube Ride, and the internet can't stop watching.

Londoners celebrate No Trousers Tube Day 2026

Held on Sunday, January 11, 2026, the annual event saw around 100 participants, according to AFP, gather in central London before hopping onto packed Tube trains. From a distance, everything looked normal: coats buttoned up, scarves wrapped tight, newspapers folded neatly. It was only below the waist that things took a hilarious turn.

Read Also
Nick Jonas Can't Take His Eyes Off Priyanka Chopra In Strapless Dior Gown & Bvlgari Diamond Jewels...
article-image

The group reportedly met near Chinatown before setting off around 3 pm. As trains rolled through busy stations, unsuspecting passengers were treated to the unexpected sight of people scrolling on phones, carrying bags, or standing by the doors, all in underwear. Reactions ranged from confused glances to bursts of laughter, with many commuters quickly pulling out their phones to capture the moment.

FPJ Shorts
Golden Globes 2026 Complete Winners' List: 'One Battle After Another’ & 'Adolescence' Sweep Major Awards
Golden Globes 2026 Complete Winners' List: 'One Battle After Another’ & 'Adolescence' Sweep Major Awards
Mumbai Rains: Light Showers Expected In City, Thane & Palghar Today | Check Weather Update Here
Mumbai Rains: Light Showers Expected In City, Thane & Palghar Today | Check Weather Update Here
Bajaj Housing Finance Raises ₹508.5 Crore Via NCDs, Locks In 7.10% Coupon Over 1,008-Day Tenure
Bajaj Housing Finance Raises ₹508.5 Crore Via NCDs, Locks In 7.10% Coupon Over 1,008-Day Tenure
'Mani Nahi Bhav Mhane Deva Mala Paav…': Bihar BJP MLA Maithili Thakur Sings Marathi Song While Campaigning In Mumbai Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026 | Video
'Mani Nahi Bhav Mhane Deva Mala Paav…': Bihar BJP MLA Maithili Thakur Sings Marathi Song While Campaigning In Mumbai Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026 | Video

Creativity was a big part of the fun. Some participants paired crisp shirts and blazers with colourful boxers, while others opted for trench coats, oversized puffers, or even tuxedo tops. Beanies, gloves, and scarves completed the winter look, proving that fashion rules are optional when comedy is the goal.

So what exactly is No Trousers Tube Day?

This quirky London event is part of the global No Pants Subway Ride, an annual prank organised by New York-based performance group Improv Everywhere. First staged in New York in 2002 with just seven participants, the event has since spread to over 60 cities worldwide. Its only rule? Act completely normal and insist that not wearing trousers is totally accidental.

Read Also
Birmingham Turns Bright Pink: Discover The Reason Behind Stunning Transformation
article-image

Each year, the light-hearted stunt aims to create joy, surprise, and shared laughter in everyday routines. Judging by the viral videos flooding social media, Londoners once again delivered smiles and laughter to countless faces, not just in the city but also to viewers around the world.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Londoners Go Pantless! Passengers Enjoy Subway Ride In Cheeky Underwear For 'No Trousers Tube Day' |...

Londoners Go Pantless! Passengers Enjoy Subway Ride In Cheeky Underwear For 'No Trousers Tube Day' |...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From January 12, 2026 To January 18, 2026 For All...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From January 12, 2026 To January 18, 2026 For All...

When Is Shattila Ekadashi 2026? Here's To Know Date, Rituals, Katha, Muhurat & More

When Is Shattila Ekadashi 2026? Here's To Know Date, Rituals, Katha, Muhurat & More

Stebin Ben Dances To 'Sajan Gi Ghar Aaye' During Barat, Wows In Ivory Sherwani For Hindu Wedding...

Stebin Ben Dances To 'Sajan Gi Ghar Aaye' During Barat, Wows In Ivory Sherwani For Hindu Wedding...

Stebin Ben Wore Rare ₹9 Crore Ruby Watch For Christian Wedding With Nupur Sanon: Know More About...

Stebin Ben Wore Rare ₹9 Crore Ruby Watch For Christian Wedding With Nupur Sanon: Know More About...