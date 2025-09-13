National Peanut Day 2025: 5 Amazing Benefits Of Groundnut For Your Health

Canva

It's hard to imagine life without peanuts. In India, they're a staple in many dishes, sweets, and chutneys. When eaten the right way, peanuts offer many health benefits. Let's look at how to enjoy them healthily, their Ayurvedic benefits, and some Patanjali peanut products.

Peanut Talk

Contrary to the name and belief, peanuts are legumes and come from the pea family. These oil-rich seeds are used all over the world in many food preparations or as a snack. Also called groundnut, it grows underground in pods and comes in a round or oblong shape.

Native to South America, peanut cultivation became global with the Portuguese, who introduced it to the world. China and India are the leading peanut-producing countries, followed by Nigeria, the USA, Sudan, Senegal, Argentina, and Myanmar.

In Ayurveda, peanuts are considered dry and heavy foods that produce heat in the body. They are nutritious, but due to their Tamasic and Rajasic qualities, you might feel sleepy after eating them. Let's explore their Ayurvedic benefits and some Patanjali products.

5 Ayurvedic Benefits of Peanuts

Strength: The right amount helps you gain strength. Its healthy oils and protein help build strength esp. if you have less weight and nurture tissues like the muscle and reproductive tissues. It also helps provide energy.

Diabetes: Peanuts work to control diabetes since they help control blood sugar levels. It helps the body gain manganese, which helps in carbohydrate, calcium, and fat absorption. It also helps avoid a sudden rise in blood sugar.

Heart: With high polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fat content, peanuts work to manage your heart health. It contains oleic acid and antioxidants that lower bad cholesterol and save you from heart disease.

Brain: Peanuts are considered brain food since it has high levels of Vitamin B3 that aid in boosting your mental strength and recall. They also boost the brain's blood flow, cognitive power, and help deal with psychological issues.

Bones: Your bones get great help from peanuts due to the high levels of manganese and phosphorus. They preserve bone health and tissue growth. Bones get extra help from nutrients like calcium, potassium, zinc, and magnesium.

Patanjali applies the teachings of Ayurveda to provide products for your health. Try Patanjali Raw Peanuts (500 Gms). They are high in protein, fibre, and healthy fats. It provides nutrition to anything you add it to. It has vitamins and minerals, including Vitamin E, magnesium, and potassium. Use it for cooking, baking, or even snacking.

Or snack on Patanjali Namkeen Classic Peanut (35 Gms and 200 Gms). This great snack option nourishes you while being superior and tasty. This salted option has all nutrients, including fibre, protein, healthy fats, etc. Or choose Patanjali Namkeen Peanut (Crunchy) (40 Gms and 200 Gms). Coated with a blend of spices, these too have the nutrients and are a wholesome snacking option.

Try Patanjali Groundnut Oil (1 Ltr), a vegetable oil. This mild to neutral flavoured versatile oil is used for everything from cooking to frying. It reduces cholesterol and has natural antioxidants.

On National Peanut Day, celebrated on September 13, make peanuts a part of your healthy Ayurvedic living along with Patanjali.