5 Amazing Benefits Of Sesame Oil That Is Ayurveda Approved

People often overlook how important oil is in cooking and daily life. Different oils have their own health benefits, and Ayurveda highlights them for special uses. Sesame oil is one of the most valued, especially in India. Let’s explore its health benefits and see what Patanjali offers.

Sesame Oil Details

Sesame oil is often referred to as multipurpose due to its uses, ranging from cooking to cosmetics. Created by pressing the sesame seeds, it has a unique flavour that is used in Asian cuisine, esp. in South East Asian, Middle-East, and East Asian. In cooking, it is used for frying purposes as well as in salad dressings.

Ayurveda calls sesame oil the king of oils. It’s a staple in India and is often used to balance Vata Dosha. Let’s look at its Ayurvedic benefits and see what Patanjali has to offer.

5 Ayurvedic Health Benefits of Sesame Oil

Skincare: The antioxidants have an anti-ageing effect on your skin to make it look young. It treats damaged skin cells, fine lines, wrinkles, and big pores. Acne and blackheads leave with their antibacterial aspect. It works as a natural sunscreen and on issues like pigmentation.

Diabetes: Sesame oil, especially the cold-pressed one, has magnesium and PUFA for insulin control and lowering glucose. It balances the Kapha Dosha and digestive fires to alleviate blood sugar levels.

Cholesterol: Sesame oil can lower the bad cholesterol and support the good one. It works to keep the arteries clear and avoid heart issues. It works to support the Rasa Dhatu that works in favour of cardiovascular health.

Digestion: Sesame oil is great for digestive health as it helps lubricate the intestines and works in favour of good bowel movement. It lowers gut inflammation, which helps in digestion. It helps in stool softening and also deals with constipation.

Oral Health: Sesame oil, with its antibacterial and antitoxin qualities, is a great choice for oil pulling. It boosts dental health and cleanliness since it can whiten the teeth, deal with plaque or tartar, clean the tongue, and even cleanse the body.

Patanjali follows Ayurvedic traditions to offer refined, holistic products. Patanjali Sesame Oil (B) (200 Ml, 500 Ml and 1 Ltr) is great for cooking. It has a rich, nutty flavour and works well in many dishes. This oil is made from high-quality sesame seeds and is first-pressed and filtered.

If looking for a healthy oil, sesame oil is a great Ayurvedic option, and Patanjali makes it easy to choose.