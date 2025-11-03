 How To Dine At 'Bastian' Mumbai for Just ₹1200? Here's What You Can Do
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHow To Dine At 'Bastian' Mumbai for Just ₹1200? Here's What You Can Do

How To Dine At 'Bastian' Mumbai for Just ₹1200? Here's What You Can Do

If you’ve always wanted to dine at Bastian but found it a bit too pricey, here’s your golden ticket

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
Instagram

Bastian has long been one of Mumbai’s most sought-after fine dining spots, frequented by Bollywood celebrities, influencers, and food lovers who crave a taste of its globally inspired menu and chic ambiance. Known for its vibrant seafood dishes, hearty comfort food, and stunning interiors, dining here often feels like an indulgent dream. But what if we told you that you can enjoy the Bastian experience without breaking the bank?

The secret: Bastian’s weekday set lunch menu

If you’ve always wanted to dine at Bastian but found it a bit too pricey, here’s your golden ticket. From Tuesday to Friday, between 12 PM and 4:30 PM, Bastian offers an exclusive 3-course set lunch menu starting at just ₹1200. This offer allows you to experience their luxury dining at a fraction of the usual cost.

The set menu includes a starter or salad, a main course (with your choice of noodles, rice, or bread), and a dessert from a curated selection. There’s also a premium version of the lunch menu priced around ₹2000, which includes a signature cocktail-but sticking to the standard set ensures you stay comfortably within your ₹1200 budget.

FPJ Shorts
Why Is Mumbai Still Experiencing Rains In November? The Climate Crisis Behind India’s Broken Monsoon Rhythm
Why Is Mumbai Still Experiencing Rains In November? The Climate Crisis Behind India’s Broken Monsoon Rhythm
JEE Main 2026: NTA Withdraws Mention Of On-Screen Calculator, Calls It Typographic Error
JEE Main 2026: NTA Withdraws Mention Of On-Screen Calculator, Calls It Typographic Error
Realty Firms Parsvnath Developers & Unity Group Will Earn Annual Rental Income Of ₹120 Crore From New Shopping Mall In Delhi
Realty Firms Parsvnath Developers & Unity Group Will Earn Annual Rental Income Of ₹120 Crore From New Shopping Mall In Delhi
Carpenter’s Daughter Becomes World Champion: Amanjot Kaur Achieves Glory Amid Her Family Fighting Its Own Battle
Carpenter’s Daughter Becomes World Champion: Amanjot Kaur Achieves Glory Amid Her Family Fighting Its Own Battle

Make the most of your visit

Timing is everything. The offer is valid only on weekdays, so plan your visit accordingly. Since menus and prices can vary, it’s smart to confirm details directly with the restaurant through their Instagram page or official website before booking.

Keep in mind that ordering outside the set menu-for instance, adding a cocktail or choosing an a la carte dish-can significantly increase your bill. Individual main courses at Bastian usually start around ₹900, and cocktails can go up to ₹1000. Also, note that there may be a cover charge, so it’s best to inquire while reserving your table.

A luxury dining experience within reach

Bastian has become synonymous with Mumbai’s luxury dining scene, and thanks to this weekday lunch offer, it’s now possible to enjoy its famed dishes without splurging. Whether you’re celebrating a small occasion or simply want to treat yourself, Bastian’s set lunch is your perfect opportunity to indulge smartly-and stylishly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Women's World Cup 2025 Champ Smriti Mandhana Set To Tie Knot With Palash Muchhal In Sangli On...

Indian Women's World Cup 2025 Champ Smriti Mandhana Set To Tie Knot With Palash Muchhal In Sangli On...

How To Dine At 'Bastian' Mumbai for Just ₹1200? Here's What You Can Do

How To Dine At 'Bastian' Mumbai for Just ₹1200? Here's What You Can Do

See Inside Sara Ali Khan's Picture-Perfect Vacation In Saudi Arabia’s Hidden Gem, AlUla

See Inside Sara Ali Khan's Picture-Perfect Vacation In Saudi Arabia’s Hidden Gem, AlUla

14-Month-Old Jack Bieber Channels Dad Justin Bieber's Iconic 2010 Look For Halloween

14-Month-Old Jack Bieber Channels Dad Justin Bieber's Iconic 2010 Look For Halloween

Does Orry Really Own His Luxury Cars Worth ₹3 Crore? Expert Spills The Beans

Does Orry Really Own His Luxury Cars Worth ₹3 Crore? Expert Spills The Beans