How To Dine At 'Bastian' Mumbai for Just ₹1200? Here's What You Can Do

Bastian has long been one of Mumbai’s most sought-after fine dining spots, frequented by Bollywood celebrities, influencers, and food lovers who crave a taste of its globally inspired menu and chic ambiance. Known for its vibrant seafood dishes, hearty comfort food, and stunning interiors, dining here often feels like an indulgent dream. But what if we told you that you can enjoy the Bastian experience without breaking the bank?

The secret: Bastian’s weekday set lunch menu

If you’ve always wanted to dine at Bastian but found it a bit too pricey, here’s your golden ticket. From Tuesday to Friday, between 12 PM and 4:30 PM, Bastian offers an exclusive 3-course set lunch menu starting at just ₹1200. This offer allows you to experience their luxury dining at a fraction of the usual cost.

The set menu includes a starter or salad, a main course (with your choice of noodles, rice, or bread), and a dessert from a curated selection. There’s also a premium version of the lunch menu priced around ₹2000, which includes a signature cocktail-but sticking to the standard set ensures you stay comfortably within your ₹1200 budget.

Make the most of your visit

Timing is everything. The offer is valid only on weekdays, so plan your visit accordingly. Since menus and prices can vary, it’s smart to confirm details directly with the restaurant through their Instagram page or official website before booking.

Keep in mind that ordering outside the set menu-for instance, adding a cocktail or choosing an a la carte dish-can significantly increase your bill. Individual main courses at Bastian usually start around ₹900, and cocktails can go up to ₹1000. Also, note that there may be a cover charge, so it’s best to inquire while reserving your table.

A luxury dining experience within reach

Bastian has become synonymous with Mumbai’s luxury dining scene, and thanks to this weekday lunch offer, it’s now possible to enjoy its famed dishes without splurging. Whether you’re celebrating a small occasion or simply want to treat yourself, Bastian’s set lunch is your perfect opportunity to indulge smartly-and stylishly.