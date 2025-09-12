Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis And Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Sign Partner State Agreement For Mutual Development | FPJ

Mumbai: In a formal ceremony today in Mumbai, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis officially signed a memorandum of understanding for Partner State, signaling a new phase of cooperation between the two entities.

The contract was finalized during Governor Reynolds’ trade and investment trip to India, featuring a 20-member delegation from Iowa’s agriculture, education, and government fields. This collaboration was marked by business executives, trade delegates, and educational organizations dedicated to promoting mutual development.

“Iowa is proud to partner with Maharashtra, one of India’s most dynamic states,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. “This agreement is more than a symbolic gesture—it’s a strategic commitment to advancing innovation, driving economic prosperity, and fostering global collaboration. By working together, we can unlock new industrial, educational and agricultural opportunities that will benefit both our regions. I look forward to building on this partnership through continued dialogue, joint initiatives, and meaningful exchange between our governments, institutions and businesses.”

Chief Minister Fadnavis stated, "This partnership with Iowa is a forward-looking step that brings together our complementary strengths in agriculture, education, clean energy and innovation. It is a practical roadmap that will connect our farmers, students, entrepreneurs and open new avenues of trade, research and cultural exchange. Together, we will turn this agreement into real opportunities for our people and a stronger bridge between Maharashtra and Iowa."

The strategic alliance between Iowa and Maharashtra seeks to enhance collaboration in important areas such as agriculture, advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, education, and renewable energy.

The alliance is set to additionally encourage cultural exchanges, workforce enhancement, and shared investment prospects, concentrating on increasing foreign direct investment and commerce between the two areas. The ceremony ended with a shared pledge to form working groups that will create a strategy for collaboration in areas of common interest.