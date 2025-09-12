 Maharashtra Government Signs ₹30,000 Cr MoU With Lodha, Green Data Centre Park To Come Up In Palava
Maharashtra and Lodha Developers will build a Rs 30,000 crore Green Data Centre Park in Palava, aiming to boost digital infrastructure, create 6,000 jobs, and run entirely on renewable energy.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Big Deal Signed for Digital Future. | Photo X (Twitter) |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has signed a big agreement (MoU) with Lodha Developers Ltd to build a Green Integrated Data Centre Park in Palava, near Mumbai.

This is a major step to make Maharashtra a leading state in digital technology and clean energy.

Rs 30,000 Crore Investment for Green Growth

The total investment in this project is planned to be Rs 30,000 crore.

This huge data centre park will be built on 370 acres of land in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

It will have a total power capacity of 2 gigawatts, enough to support many global and Indian data centre companies.

Thousands of Jobs Will Be Created

This project will help create around 6,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Lodha Developers will act as the main developer, and many different data centre companies will set up their operations inside the park.

What Makes It “Green”?

Data centres need a lot of electricity, which can harm the environment if made from coal or other dirty fuels.

But this new data centre park will run on renewable and alternative energy only.

This means it will use clean power like solar, wind, or hydroelectric energy, which is better for the planet.

Maharashtra’s New Policy for Green Data Parks

This project follows the Green Integrated Data Centre Parks Policy, which Maharashtra launched in October 2024.

The policy says all new data parks must use clean energy to reduce pollution and save natural resources.

Under this policy, three green data centre parks will be set up across the Mumbai region to meet the growing need for digital services like cloud computing, AI, and online platforms.

Focus on Long-Term Sustainability

In 2019, Maharashtra already announced that data centres are a "thrust area" — meaning they are very important for future industrial growth.

This latest project supports that vision and fits well with India’s sustainability and green energy goals.

What Lodha Group Says

Abhishek Lodha, MD & CEO of Lodha Developers Ltd, said the company is committed to green development.

He added, “This project will create jobs, support the economy, and help the environment by using clean energy. We are aiming to reach net-zero carbon emissions in the coming years.”

With this MoU, Maharashtra is getting ready to become a global hub for data centres.

The state is mixing technology, business, and sustainability to lead in the new digital economy.

