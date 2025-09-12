 VIDEO: 'Maharashtra Best Destination For Industries, Investments,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis
PTIUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 07:10 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai, Sep 11: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the state offers the best ecosystem for industries and investors, making it the most preferred destination for investments in the country.

State Government Committed to Supporting Investors

Speaking at the India-Australia Forum's Global Leader Meet at the Jio World Trade Centre here, Fadnavis said the state government is committed to meeting the expectations of investors and entrepreneurs.

Australian Industries Invited for Key Projects

He invited Australian industries to explore investment opportunities in areas like wastewater management, solar energy, infrastructure, and port-led development.

Policies for 14 Sectors to Be Announced Soon

"The government is framing comprehensive policies for various sectors, and policies for 14 sectors, including services, will be announced shortly. The service sector contributes significantly to the state's economic growth," he said.

Single-Window Maitri Portal to Ease Business Operations

To ease business operations, the government has launched 'Maitri Portal', a single-window system designed to help entrepreneurs obtain clearances quickly, ensuring a positive investment experience in the state, he added.

Infrastructure and Port Development Prioritised

Highlighting recent reforms under the 'ease of doing business', the CM said Maharashtra is expanding expressway networks and developing Vadhavan port, which will play a key role in maritime trade.

"All major locations in the state are being connected to Vadhavan within six hours," he said. A new airport at Pune will accelerate the city's growth, supported by rapid transport infrastructure, he noted.

Australia’s Expertise in Education to Support Navi Mumbai Edu City

Earlier, interacting with industry representatives, Fadnavis said Australia, a global leader in education, will now extend its expertise to Navi Mumbai's upcoming Edu City.

International Pact to Boost Gadchiroli’s Iron Sector

Also, a pact between the Gondwana University and Curtin University would benefit the iron ore sector in Gadchiroli district, he pointed out. "This will make Gadchiroli the iron capital of India," the chief minister said.

Dignitaries Present at the Forum

Maharashtra Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal, Australian High Commissioner Philip Green, Industries Secretary P Anbalagan and several industry representatives were present at the event.

