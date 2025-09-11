 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Karnataka Govt Over Shivajinagar Metro Renaming, Calls It 'Insult To Shivaji Maharaj'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Karnataka Govt Over Shivajinagar Metro Renaming, Calls It 'Insult To Shivaji Maharaj'

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Karnataka Govt Over Shivajinagar Metro Renaming, Calls It 'Insult To Shivaji Maharaj'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday slammed the Congress government in neighbouring Karnataka for its move to rename Shivajinagar metro rail station in Bengaluru after St Mary.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday slammed the Congress government in neighbouring Karnataka for its move to rename Shivajinagar metro rail station in Bengaluru after St Mary.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently said his government would consider renaming Bengaluru's Shivajinagar metro station after St Mary following a request made during the annual feast at St Mary's Basilica. His deputy DK Shivakumar had claimed there is nothing unusual in responding to such community requests.

Read Also
Bugatti Launches First Store In Mumbai's Sky City Mall
article-image

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Statement

Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis said, "I condemn the Karnataka government's move to rename Shivajinagar metro station in Bengaluru after St Mary. Its an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Congress has continued its tradition of insulting the Maratha warrior king since the time of Nehru who made comments against Shivaji Maharaj in his book Discovery of India." Fadnavis said he was praying that the Almighty gives Siddaramaiah sense to not go ahead with such a decision that is based on religion and was against the Maratha warrior king.

FPJ Shorts
Insurance Surety Bonds For NHAI Contracts Cross ₹10,000 Crore Landmark
Insurance Surety Bonds For NHAI Contracts Cross ₹10,000 Crore Landmark
Telangana Announces Dasara Holidays 2025: Schools To Get 13 Days, Junior Colleges 8-Day Festive Break
Telangana Announces Dasara Holidays 2025: Schools To Get 13 Days, Junior Colleges 8-Day Festive Break
TNMRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Begins; Check Details Here
TNMRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Begins; Check Details Here
HDFC Bank Services To Face Downtime On This Day, Net Banking, UPI & Transfers To Be Temporarily Unavailable
HDFC Bank Services To Face Downtime On This Day, Net Banking, UPI & Transfers To Be Temporarily Unavailable

On comments from some Opposition leaders that India too could face civic unrest like the one currently underway in Nepal and earlier seen in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Fadnavis said the level of the Opposition has sunk.

Read Also
'We Are In Touch With Them': CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Safety Of Maharashtra Tourists Stranded In...
article-image

"You can criticise the government's programmes and policies but not the society and country," he asserted.

He also asked those criticising the Maratha quota GR to read the document carefully, adding that the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette is not a blanket nod for all Marathas to be given Kunbi caste certificates.

"Only those who possess Kunbi caste documents and evidence will be given caste certificates after proper verification. Those criticising the GR should read it carefully," Fadnavis said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai This Weekend: Kailash Kher Live Concert To Shivsanskar Mahotsav, Best Things To Explore In...

Mumbai This Weekend: Kailash Kher Live Concert To Shivsanskar Mahotsav, Best Things To Explore In...

VIDEO: 'Over 25,000 Mumbai Buildings Without OC To Be Regularised Under New Policy,' Says Minister...

VIDEO: 'Over 25,000 Mumbai Buildings Without OC To Be Regularised Under New Policy,' Says Minister...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Karnataka Govt Over Shivajinagar Metro Renaming, Calls It...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Karnataka Govt Over Shivajinagar Metro Renaming, Calls It...

'We Are In Touch With Them': CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Safety Of Maharashtra Tourists Stranded In...

'We Are In Touch With Them': CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Safety Of Maharashtra Tourists Stranded In...

Thane Zilla Parishad Launches 'Doorstep Delivery' Of 402 Government Services Across 431 Villages

Thane Zilla Parishad Launches 'Doorstep Delivery' Of 402 Government Services Across 431 Villages