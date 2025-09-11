 Navi Mumbai Crime: ACB Arrests 3 CIDCO Officials And Private Individual In ₹3.5 Lakh Bribery Trap At Vashi Office
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Crime: ACB Arrests 3 CIDCO Officials And Private Individual In ₹3.5 Lakh Bribery Trap At Vashi Office

Navi Mumbai Crime: ACB Arrests 3 CIDCO Officials And Private Individual In ₹3.5 Lakh Bribery Trap At Vashi Office

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has once again exposed bribery at CIDCO offices, arresting three officials and a private individual from the Vashi sub-registrar’s office while accepting a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh. This comes barely fifteen days after two officials from CIDCO’s Nerul office were caught in a similar trap, bringing the total number of officials arrested in four months to six.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai ACB team nabs CIDCO officials and private person in ₹3.5 lakh bribery trap at Vashi office. | Representative Image (Unsplash)

Navi Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has once again exposed bribery at CIDCO offices, arresting three officials and a private individual from the Vashi sub-registrar’s office while accepting a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh. This comes barely fifteen days after two officials from CIDCO’s Nerul office were caught in a similar trap, bringing the total number of officials arrested in four months to six.

Four arrested, including three CIDCO staffers

Those arrested on Wednesday evening have been identified as office assistant Rahul Rangrao Kamble (50), cooperative officer Dhanaji Dattatray Kalukhe (52), peon Mahesh Gangaram Kamothkar, and private person Kishor Shankarrao More.

According to ACB officials, the accused had demanded Rs 5 lakh from a housing society secretary in Vashi Sector-9 to secure a favourable order in a case related to the society committee. The amount was later settled at Rs 3.5 lakh.

FPJ Shorts
Charlie Kirk Killing: FBI Releases Images Of Person Of Interest As Manhunt For Assassin Intensifies
Charlie Kirk Killing: FBI Releases Images Of Person Of Interest As Manhunt For Assassin Intensifies
Mumbai News: Supervisory Panel Inspects Cooper Hospital Amid Criticism, BMC Promises Upgrades In 3 Months
Mumbai News: Supervisory Panel Inspects Cooper Hospital Amid Criticism, BMC Promises Upgrades In 3 Months
NHSRCL Signs Track Work Agreement For Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project In Maharashtra
NHSRCL Signs Track Work Agreement For Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project In Maharashtra
‘Bhai Aap Toh Ek Weekend Mein Aa Rahe Ho…’: Did Ashneer Grover Take A Dig At Bigg Boss 19 Host Salman Khan?
‘Bhai Aap Toh Ek Weekend Mein Aa Rahe Ho…’: Did Ashneer Grover Take A Dig At Bigg Boss 19 Host Salman Khan?

Trap laid by Navi Mumbai ACB

Acting on the complaint, the ACB verified the demand between August 12 and 22 and laid a trap at the sub-registrar office. During the operation, the complainant handed over the agreed amount to Kamothkar on instructions from Kamble and Kalukhe.

"We arrested him red-handed and then took other three into custody," DySP Dharmraj Sonke, Navi Mumbai ACB unit, said.

Case registered, probe continues

A case has been registered against all four accused at APMC police station under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. “Further investigation is underway,” said Sonke added.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: 54-Year-Old Citizen Files RTI 'Exposing' CIDCO Officials Extorting Bribe Of ₹3.5...
article-image

Past arrests in CIDCO bribery cases

Earlier, a woman official and a contractual worker from CIDCO’s Nerul office were caught accepting Rs 30,000, while in June, the Thane ACB unit had arrested the president of CIDCO Employees’ Union for allegedly accepting a Rs 1.5 lakh bribe.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Supervisory Panel Inspects Cooper Hospital Amid Criticism, BMC Promises Upgrades In 3...

Mumbai News: Supervisory Panel Inspects Cooper Hospital Amid Criticism, BMC Promises Upgrades In 3...

NHSRCL Signs Track Work Agreement For Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project In Maharashtra

NHSRCL Signs Track Work Agreement For Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project In Maharashtra

Mumbai Real Estate News: Ex-HDFC Bank Deputy MD Paresh Sukthankar Buys ₹52.49 Crore Apartment At...

Mumbai Real Estate News: Ex-HDFC Bank Deputy MD Paresh Sukthankar Buys ₹52.49 Crore Apartment At...

Mumbai Court Acquits Naval Officer And Parents In Cruelty Case After Complainant Fails To Appear For...

Mumbai Court Acquits Naval Officer And Parents In Cruelty Case After Complainant Fails To Appear For...

Dahanu-Virar Commuters Demand Better Train Services; Authorities Say Relief On The Way

Dahanu-Virar Commuters Demand Better Train Services; Authorities Say Relief On The Way