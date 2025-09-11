Navi Mumbai News: 54-Year-Old Citizen Files RTI 'Exposing' CIDCO Officials Extorting Bribe Of ₹3.5 Lakhs; Police Takes Action |

Navi Mumbai: A 54-year-old vigilant citizen from Noor Co-op. Ho. Society in Sector 9, Vashi, first brought this information to the fore through the Right to Information. After this vigilant citizen complained about this to the Anti-Corruption Department of Navi Mumbai Police, the police caught this bribery red-handed. A case has been registered against the public servants who demanded bribes on Wednesday.

A vigilant 54-year-old citizen exposed CIDCO's bribery issue through RTI, leading to a police operation that caught public servants demanding bribes, resulting in legal action against them.

Also Watch

The complainant is the secretary of Noor Society in Sector 9, Vashi. The executive committee of Noor Society was dissolved due to the resignation of some members. After that, the administration of this housing society was run under the administrative control of the Co-Registrar of Cooperative Societies of CIDCO.

Later, after the election of the executive board of the society, while he was working as the secretary again, the opposition applied to the Deputy Registrar's Office and demanded the abolition of the relevant committee. Apart from this, an allegation of holding the annual general meeting late was also registered.

On August 7, an order was given to stop the processing of this application (close of order). To give the result in favor of the complainant, the public servants of the Co-Registrar's Office of CIDCO demanded a bribe of Rs. 5 lakh. After a compromise, the amount was fixed at Rs. 3 lakh 50 thousand. After verifying the authenticity of this demand, a trap was laid in the Co-Registrar's Office of CIDCO on September 10, according to a report by Loksatta.

Rahul Kamble, who was working in this office at that time, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe through constable Mahesh Kamothkar. A case has been registered under sections 7, 7A, 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act for demanding and accepting bribes.

The accused include Rahul Rangrao Kamble (aged 50), Dhanaji Dattatray Kalukhe (aged 52), private Kishore Shankarrao More, and constable Mahesh Gangaram Kamothkar, said Dharmaraj Sonke, Deputy Superintendent of the Anti-Bribery Department. All four suspects will be produced in court on Thursday afternoon. The police will investigate which other senior officials of CIDCO are involved in this amount of Rs 3.5 lakh.