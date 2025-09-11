Mumbai This Weekend: Kailash Kher Live Concert To Shivsanskar Mahotsav, Best Things To Explore In The City

Mumbai Guide | FPJ

If you’re in Mumbai this weekend, get ready because the city has lined up a vibrant mix of music, art, culture, and unique experiences. From soulful concerts and heritage festivals to rage-smashing rooms and Bollywood-inspired nights, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s your ultimate guide to making the most of the weekend.

Shivsanskar Mahotsav 2025

Shivsanskar Mahotsav 2025 |

Experience Maharashtra’s cultural pride at Shivsanskar Mahotsav 2025. Inspired by UNESCO’s recognition of 12 Shivaji forts, the festival blends art, history, and music. Expect powerful pictorial poems, leadership talks, poetry-meets-music evenings, and a grand musical finale with 43 soulful compositions dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

When: September 7 to 14

Where: P. L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Prabhadevi, Mumbai & Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak, Dadar

Kailash Kher Live Concert in Mumbai

Kailash Kher Live Concert | Image credit: Bookmyshow

With hits like Teri Deewani and Allah Ke Bande, Kailash Kher and his band Kailasa promise a night of raw Sufi energy and spiritual music that’ll leave you enchanted. Perfect for anyone who wants to feel music in their soul.

When: September 13

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity

Rage Room Mumbai

Rage Room Mumbai | Image credit: District by Zomato

Need to smash your stress away? The Rage Room is open this September. Grab a bat, break bottles, and go full slow-mo Bollywood action star while releasing bottled-up tension. Half therapy, half adrenaline rush and totally Instagram-worthy.

When: September 11

Where: Rage Room Mumbai

Read Also Planning To Travel To Pashupatinath Temple In Nepal? Think Again

Andaaz-e-Bollywood Night

Andaaz-e-Bollywood Night | Image credit: District by Zomato

This weekend, step into a night of filmi madness with a classic Bollywood night. Come dressed as your favourite Bollywood star, strut down a red carpet, battle it out in trivia, and dance till dawn to non-stop Bollywood beats.

When: September 11

Where: The Studs Sports Bar

Bharat Tripathi’s Anjaneya at Jehangir Art Gallery

After eight years, artist Bharat Tripathi returns with his solo exhibition Anjaneya in Mumbai. His 12 bold canvases reimagine Lord Hanuman with a fresh, contemporary lens, explores strength, resilience, and devotion. It is a must-visit for art lovers in the city.

When: September 9–14

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda