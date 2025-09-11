iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB Variant Is Priced In India Above ₹2 Lakh: Here Are Some Luxury Products You Can Buy Instead

iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB price in India | Apple online store

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB variant, priced at a staggering ₹2,29,900 in India, has sparked conversations among tech enthusiasts and luxury shoppers alike. This enormous price tag has raised eyebrows and has got us wondering on all the things that users can buy, instead of the smartphone. From high-end gadgets to premium accessories and vehicles, here’s a curated list of luxury products you can buy instead of the iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB.

1. Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bike

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bike |

For those who prefer the thrill of the open road, the Royal Enfield Classic 350, priced between Rs. 1,93,080 and Rs. 2,25,000 depending on the variant, is a stylish alternative. This iconic motorcycle blends retro aesthetics with modern performance, featuring a 349cc engine and updated features like LED lighting and a digital-analog instrument cluster. With the recent GST hike to 40 percent for bikes above 350cc, prices may increase slightly, but the Classic 350 remains within the iPhone’s budget, offering a lifestyle upgrade for biking enthusiasts.

2. Luxury Watches Under Rs. 2 Lakh

Longines Conquest (R), Rado’s Centrix Chronograph (Centre), TAG Heuer’s Aquaracer (L) |

A luxury watch is a timeless investment, and brands like Longines, Rado, Tissot, and TAG Heuer offer stunning timepieces under Rs. 2,00,000. For instance, the Longines Conquest (Rs. 2,09,000) boasts a 41mm stainless steel case with 300m water resistance, while the Tissot PRX 42mm (around Rs. 2,04,500) offers Swiss precision and a sporty design. Rado’s Centrix Chronograph (Rs. 2,28,100) features a vintage-inspired look with a 37.3mm case, and TAG Heuer’s Aquaracer (Rs. 1,78,900) delivers 300m water resistance for divers. These watches combine elegance and craftsmanship, making them excellent alternatives for those seeking sophistication. Also, these smartwatches are a great investment as some models appreciate in value over time.

3. 14-inch MacBook Pro (24GB RAM)

14-inch MacBook Pro (24GB RAM) | Apple Store

Tech enthusiasts can even opt for the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 24GB RAM, priced around Rs. 2,09,900. Powered by the M4 chip, this laptop offers a brilliant Liquid Retina XDR display, exceptional performance for creative tasks, and up to 18 hours of battery life. Ideal for professionals, students, or creatives, the MacBook Pro delivers versatility and power, making it a worthy alternative to the iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB for those prioritizing productivity over smartphone storage.

4. Designer Handbags (Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Versace etc.)

Versace Cheetah Barocco La Medusa Small Tote Bag | Versace

For fashion aficionados, designer handbags from brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci offer luxury and status within the iPhone’s price range. A Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM tote, priced around Rs. 1,50,000–Rs. 1,80,000, combines practicality with iconic style, featuring the brand’s signature monogram canvas. Similarly, Gucci’s GG Marmont Small Tote, around Rs. 1,60,000, exudes modern elegance with its quilted leather and timeless design. These handbags are statement pieces that elevate any wardrobe, offering a luxurious alternative to the smartphone.

The Versace Cheetah Barocco La Medusa Small Tote Bag, priced at Rs. 2,10,100, is a bold fashion statement that nearly matches the iPhone’s cost. Featuring Versace’s iconic Barocco print and the signature Medusa motif, this tote combines high fashion with functionality. Crafted from premium materials, it’s perfect for those who want to stand out at gala events or elevate their everyday style. Choosing this tote over the iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB offers a unique blend of art, culture, and luxury.

5. Two iPhone 17 512GB Phone Models

iPhone 17 |

Instead of splurging on a single iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB, you could opt for two iPhone 17 models with 512GB storage, priced at approximately Rs. 1,02,900 each. This totals around Rs. 2,05,800, leaving you with extra cash for accessories or other purchases. The iPhone 17 offers a 6.3-inch display, the powerful A18 Bionic chipset, and a robust dual-camera system, making it a fantastic choice for those seeking premium performance without the Pro Max’s extravagant cost. Buying two allows you to share the Apple experience with a loved one or keep a spare for versatility.

6. Two Apple Watch Ultra 3 (Titanium Milanese Loop)

Apple Watch Ultra 3 (Titanium Milanese Loop) | Apple online store

For the price of one iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB, you can purchase two Apple Watch Ultra 3 units with the elegant Titanium Milanese Loop, each retailing at around Rs.1,04,900. Totaling approximately Rs. 2,09,800, these rugged smartwatches feature a 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case, GPS + Cellular connectivity, and advanced features like satellite communications. Perfect for fitness enthusiasts and adventure seekers, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 combines style and functionality, making it a compelling alternative for those prioritizing wearable tech.

Of course, this comparison is done in humour and should be taken with a grain of salt.