 Is The Indian Govt Snooping Into Our WhatsApp Chats? PIB Debunks Viral Hoax Claiming Mass Surveillance
A viral WhatsApp message claiming new government rules for call and social media monitoring is false, according to PIB. No such guidelines exist, and the government assures private communication remains protected.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has deemed a widely circulated WhatsApp forward that purportedly stated that the Indian government has implemented new regulations for recording calls and keeping an eye on social media platforms to be fraudulent. Ahead of the new year, the message has unnecessarily alarmed users by spreading widely in groups and as forwarded images.

What the viral WhatsApp message claims?

The forward lists a series of baseless announcements, including:

- All phone calls (voice and video) will be recorded and saved..

- WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter (now X), Instagram, and all social media will be monitored.

- Users must 'connect devices to the ministry system'.

- Sending messages on political, religious, or current affairs topics is now a crime, punishable by arrest without warrant.

- Misinterpretations of WhatsApp tick marks: three blue ticks mean the message has reached the government; combinations of blue and red ticks indicate verification or legal action.

The fake message urges recipients to 'share urgently' and warns of serious consequences from cyber crime units.

PIB says that the WhatsApp message is completely fake

The PIB Fact Check unit has confirmed that no such guidelines or rules have been issued by the Government of India. "That information is FALSE! The Government of India has NOT rolled out any such monitoring guidelines," the unit has stated in previous clarifications on identical messages.

The government has emphasised that private communications remain protected, and no mass recording or mandatory device connection exists.

This hoax is not new. It has circulated in various forms since at least 2020, often resurfacing during periods of regulatory discussions or year-end. PIB and independent fact-checkers have debunked it multiple times, including in 2021, 2023, and as recently as August 2025.

Experts note that such messages exploit public concerns about privacy to spread panic and encourage unchecked forwarding.

PIB has issued an advisory. Authorities have urged users to:

- Verify information through official sources before sharing.

- Report suspicious forwards to PIB Fact Check via WhatsApp (+91-8799711259) or email (factcheck@pib.gov.in).

- Remember that WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted, and tick marks only indicate delivery and read status—not government intervention.

