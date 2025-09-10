Planning To Travel To Pashupatinath Temple In Nepal? Think Again

Pashupatinath Temple In Nepal | Photo Credit: Canva

Pashupatinath Temple is a must-visit destination, especially in September. This month marks the beginning of the autumn season, bringing clear skies and pleasant weather after the monsoon. As a result, it is an ideal time for comfortable exploration and enjoying mesmersing views of the Himalayas. However, ongoing tensions in Nepal have led to unrest, and Nepal's government has issued a travel advisory urging people and travelers to avoid traveling in the country.

What is the Nepal crisis?

Nepal is facing a crisis as the Gen Z protestors, who were angry and frustrated after the government in the country banned 26 social media platforms, including prominent ones like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, X, and YouTube, for failing to register with the authorities by a certain deadline. This led to an enraged protest by the people, especially by Gen Z, who often consume more social media.

The frustration boiled over on Monday, when large numbers of young people came out on the streets, and 19 were killed after police and security forces opened fire. On Tuesday, the young protesters planned a rally around Parliament House, but the excessive use by the government provoked an explosion of fury, and protesters set fire to the government buildings.

About Pashupatinath Temple

The Pashupatinath Temple is a revered Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Pashupati (Lord Shiva). The shrine is located on the bank of the sacred Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal. It is one of the oldest and most significant religious sites in South Asia and regconised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is also one of seven monument groups in UNESCO's designation of Kathmandu Valley and is described as an "extensive Hindu temple precinct." Pashupatinath is the oldest temple in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu.

Pashupatinath Temple | Canva

Pashupatinath Temple architecture

The origins of Pashupatinath Temple date back to at least the 4th century CE, although the exact date of construction is unknown. The temple is designed in the traditional Newari architectural style, characterized as a classical Nepali pagoda. The main structure is cubic in shape and features a two-tiered roof made of copper, which is then plated in gold, giving it a shimmering appearance. The very top of the temple is known as the Gajur. Pashupatinath Temple has four main doors, all of which are covered with sheets of silver. In front of the temple stands a golden statue of Nadi, contributing to the temple's overall grandeur.

Pashupatinath, one of the 12 Jytorlingas

According to Hindu mythology and scripture, Pashupatinath is the divine head or crown of the 12 Jyotilingas, forming a complete spiritual body when combined with the others. It is believed that the Shivalinga at the Pashupatinath Temple holds immense importance, and it is a self-manifested (Swamyabhu) Shivalinga. According to Hindu mythology, the twelve Jyotirlingas that are located in India represent the body, and the Jyotilinga at Pashupatinath is considered to be the head of Shiva's body. Followers of the Hindu religion believe that dying and being cremated at the Pashupatinath Temple leads to rebirth as a human, despite bad karma.

Pashupatinath Temple | Photo Credit: X/ @Roflindian

Legend of Lord Pashupatinath

According to a legend, Lord Shiva was once roaming the Earth with Goddess Parvati in the guise. When the other gods, including Brahma, Vishnu, and Indra, couldn't find Shiva, they searched for him and eventually discovered him in the form of an antelope on the banks of the Bagmati River in Nepal.

As the gods tried to pull Lord Shiva to his original form, they grabbed his horn, which broke and fell to the ground. The sacred horn was lost for many years until a cowherd noticed his cow daily milking a specific spot on the ground, and he dug into the ground. The cowherd discovered the lost horn, which had transformed into the sacred Shiva Linga. The discovery made the site auspicious, and a temple was built named Pashupati.