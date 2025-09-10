Gangotri Dham Yatra Resumes After Suspension Amid Devastating Rainfall

Gangotri Dham Yatra Resumes |

The pilgrimage to Gangotri Dham has officially resumed after the 35-day Dharali disaster. The pilgrimage started the yatra once again on Tuesday. 170 pilgrims from different states who stayed at the district headquarters reached Gangotri Dham through 24 vehicles. Uttarakhand has been experiencing heavy rainfall, and the Gangotri Dham Yatra was suspended after severe weather and road damage caused by torrential rainfall.

At present, the yatra is being conducted through a special shuttle service to ensure safety and smooth movement. The damaged stretch of the Gangotri National Highway has been repaired and reopened.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Gangotri Yatra

The Gangotri Yatra is one of the Chardham Yatra; the other yatra includes Yamunotri, Badrinath, and Kedarnath. The Char Dham Yatra is a holy pilgrimage in India to these four sacred Himalayan shrines in Uttarakhand. The four sacred destinations are believed to grant spiritual liberation. The journey typically opens in April or May and closes in October or November. The journey starts from Yamunotri and ends with Badrinath.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Four Holy Shrines:

Yamunotri

Yamunotri, also known as Jamnotri, is the source of the Yamuna River. Goddess Yamuna is the daughter of Surya, the Sun God, and sister of Yamraj (the God of Death). Yamunotri is situated at an altitude of 3,293 metres (10,804 ft) in the Garhwal Himalayas.

The main attraction at Yamunotri is the temple dedicated to Goddess Yamuna and the holy and nearby hot spring Surya Kund. Other important spots include the trek starting points of Hanuman Chatti and Janki Chatti, Saptarishi Kund, and Saptarishi Kund.

Gangotri

Gangotri is a pilgrimage town which is situated on the bank of the river Bhagirathi. The source of the Ganges River is the Bhagirathi River, originating from the Gangotri Glacier in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand. After the origin, it is known as the Bhagirathu River, and then it joins with the Alaknanda River at Devprayag.

At this location, the two rivers merge, and their combined flow is then known as the Ganga River. Apart from the river itself, the main attraction includes the temple, which is dedicated to the Goddess Ganga and the Gaumukh Trek (a region of the Himalayas where the Ganga originates). Other attractions are Pandav Gufa, the scenic Harsil village, and the beautiful Kedartal lake.

Kedarnath

Kedarnath is a spiritual pilgrimage in the Indian Himalayas, Uttarakhand. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the holy Char Dham Yatra. The 16 km-long yatra originates from Gaurikund. Kedarnath temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. According to legends, the Pandavas built the temple to seek forgiveness from Lord Shiva after the Mahabharata war.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Badrinath

The Badrinath Dham is one of the crucial parts of the Hindu Char Dham Yatra, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is located in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand, and it is nestled between the Nar and Narayan mountain ranges on the banks of the Alaknanda River.

Badrinath | X/ @SakshiJagat

The temple is home to a black stone statue of Lord Vishnu, and it is the site where Lord Vishnu meditated. According to legend, Goddess Lakshmi sheltered Lord Vishnu under a berry tree (Badri tree) during his meditation, a legend that gives the site its name.